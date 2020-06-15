Dollywood begins reopening Monday with new guidelines

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood reopened Monday for season pass-holders, but visitors are seeing changes due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the park will reopen to everyone, but season pass-holders get Monday and Tuesday to themselves.

Even so, Dollywood is only allowing 50% capacity inside.

Guests must also reserve dates at the park and get their temperature taken during screening at the park entrance.

Anyone three and older must wear a mask inside the park, and certain areas of the park will be closed.

