Dollywood begins reopening Monday with new guidelines

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood reopened Monday for season pass-holders, but visitors are seeing changes due to COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the park will reopen to everyone, but season pass-holders get Monday and Tuesday to themselves.
Even so, Dollywood is only allowing 50% capacity inside.
Guests must also reserve dates at the park and get their temperature taken during screening at the park entrance.
Anyone three and older must wear a mask inside the park, and certain areas of the park will be closed.
