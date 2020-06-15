Dollywood begins reopening Monday with new guidelines

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood reopened Monday for season pass-holders, but visitors are seeing changes due to COVID-19.

PREVIOUS: Dollywood reopening: What you need to know

On Wednesday, the park will reopen to everyone, but season pass-holders get Monday and Tuesday to themselves.

Even so, Dollywood is only allowing 50% capacity inside.

Guests must also reserve dates at the park and get their temperature taken during screening at the park entrance.

Welcome back to Dollywood! We’re here again for reopening day. Everyone is wearing a mask, following the park’s rule pic.twitter.com/0xeAvld6A2 — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) June 15, 2020

Anyone three and older must wear a mask inside the park, and certain areas of the park will be closed.

News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck will have more on Dollywood’s reopening tonight on-air.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.