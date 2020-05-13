Doe Mountain Recreation Area announces reopening plans

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Doe Mountain Recreation Area announced on social media that they are planning to start the reopening process on May 23.

On March 23, DMRA posted on Facebook that the area was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the DMRA, the phased reopening starts May 23 for annual permit holders. That will continue Saturdays and Sundays through June 7.

The post indicates Phase 2 could begin on Wednesday, June 10 with the issuing of day permits and new annual permits.

You can read their full plan below.

