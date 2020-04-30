Dentists in Virginia set to open Friday, next Wednesday in Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- By this time next week dentists across the region will be able to open their practices for more than just emergencies… starting Friday in Virginia and next Wednesday in Tennessee.

Governor Bill Lee’s newest executive order number 31, now halting non-emergency dental procedures until May 6th coming down the night before dentist offices across the state were set to reopen.

“Six hours before the previous ban was set to expire and we were ready to go,” said Doctor Bo Westmoreland of Westmoreland Dental Group in Johnson City.

This includes things like dental hygiene visits, cosmetic procedures, and other elective procedures. The late-day executive order left many having to scramble.

“The biggest problem I guess was the inconvenience to the patient base because we had almost 50 people scheduled for tomorrow and now we’ve got to cancel probably 2/3rds of those here late in the evening,” said Dr. Westmoreland.

He hopes this is the last push back. “This can’t linger for long- dental infections, dental disease is not safe,” said Dr. Westmoreland. “Practices- medical, dental, anything can’t continue to just go on and on without having an income.”

Just across the state line- Doctor William Hartel in Bristol, Virginia can start practicing again Friday, May 1st at Just for Grins Dental Care. He’s been worried patients would start traveling out of state.

“It’s shouldn’t be that I can’t go to the dentist in this state, but that one has no rules and I can go over there and have my teeth bleached,” said Dr. Hartel.

Both dentists say they’ve received money through the Payroll Protection Program and therefore have to reopen soon or they’ll have to give it back.

“It has to be used within eight weeks of whenever you were granted the money or you have to give it back and without me working- this is going to be going into two to three weeks so it concerns me mostly for my staff,” said Dr. Westmoreland.

Dr. Hartel says that loan is how his staff will be paid for the first few weeks.

“Something that doesn’t need to be done, we’re not going to do it. But we will be open for our full hours. We have the Payroll Protection Plan.,” said Dr. Hartel. “That money came so I can now pay my staff to be there full time even if we’re not doing all the work that we can do.”

Both dentists also say they have enough personal protective equipment, for now, but worry about what the future could look like.

“Dentistry is the most dangerous job in the world thanks to this virus,” said Dr. Hartel. “We have to be close to our patients, we can’t have social distancing, and saliva is the most infectious body fluid and that’s what we work with every day.”

Dr. Hartel and Dr. Westmoreland say changes like phone screenings, taking temperatures, and spaced out appointments for cleaning will be taking place as they open back up.

“We have one person who is dedicated just to making sure that people don’t touch their mouths because everyone goes to the dentist and wants to point with their finger where it hurts,” said Dr. Hartel. “Then she has to squirt their hand and clean it off.”

