Hair salons, dentists prepare to reopen in Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dentists and personal care businesses are scheduled to reopen May 6 after Gov. Bill Lee announced that the close contact businesses can once again open their doors.

News Channel 11 reached out to dental offices and hair salons in the Tri-Cities to see what business owners were doing in preparation to keep clients and customers safe and healthy.

Kingsport’s Hair Benders Salon social media coordinator Becky Grant said that the closure has been tough for the salon as a small business, but they’re ready to reopen their doors along with several new guidelines and health safety measures.

“We have sectioned the stylists off to where there are chairs in between each other, so that way we are all 6 to 9 feet apart,” Grant said. “When we are at the shampoo bowls, we are wearing shields and masks because that is kind of a close contact place.”

In addition to adding in new guidelines, the salon also went above and beyond to prioritize their clients’ health and safety.

“They put a whole new system in our HVAC system,” Grant said. “It will clean and purify the air and it is directed for the COVID-19 virus and bacteria and just making the air clean.”

Although the salon hasn’t been able to tend to their clients’ hair, customers still found ways to help the small business through its COVID-19 closure.

“A lot of our clients have purchased gift cards and bought their products through us and not from somewhere like Amazon,” Grant said. “So, shopping locally while we’ve been down has been very, very helpful.”

In Johnson City, Westmoreland Dental Group has installed several new precautions into the office’s routine.

Dr. Bo Westmoreland told News Channel 11 that dental patients can expect a few more differences in their experience at the dentist, especially since the office is used to seeing heavy traffic.

“We’ll have people come in; we’ll take their temperature,” Westmoreland said. “They’ll be 6 feet away from the window and fill out a new health history questionnaire about COVID-19. They’ll take that to their car, and we’ll text them when they’re ready.”

Although the dental office will reopen for elective procedures May 6, they have remained open for two days a week for emergencies such as cases of infections, according to Westmoreland.

Despite the dental office remaining open throughout the pandemic, it’s not experiencing any shortages of personal protective equipment.

“We have a lot of really good PPE,” Westmoreland said. “I kind of ordered a lot more back in January thinking something might happen, so my office is set.”

In addition to hair salons and dental offices, close contact businesses also include nail salons, massage parlors, and spas.