Buchanan County supervisors rescind ordinance restricting travel into county

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The legislation requiring residents of Buchanan County to wear face masks in stores and restricting travel into the county has been rescinded.

PREVIOUS: Buchanan County supervisors adopt ordinance limiting store activity, travel into county

According to a post from the Buchanan County, Virginia Government, supervisors rescinded the emergency ordinance at their meeting on Monday.

Residents are now no longer mandated to wear face masks in stores and travel restrictions regarding out-of-county residents have been lifted.

The post says county parks are now open, but only for walking purposes.

Parks may be opened on May 15 depending on Governor Northam’s decision to ease restrictions.

While masks are no longer mandated in stores, the county does recommend that shoppers wear them.

