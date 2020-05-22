Bristol, Va. council continues temporary Piedmont Avenue closure

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — City leaders in Bristol, Virginia approved continuing a temporary street closure that allows two downtown restaurants to accommodate outdoor dining.

The city council authorized the temporary closure of Piedmont Avenue at Goode Street between 4 p.m. Friday through midnight on Saturday through the end of June.

The closure is so that Burger Bar and Quaker Steak and Lube can use the street for outdoor dining in order to meet state requirements for dine-in seating.

The street closure is at the discretion of City Manager Randall Eads.

