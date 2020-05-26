Bristol, Tennessee easing restrictions on municipal buildings and parks

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – You can expect to see some some eased COVID-19 restrictions next time you enter Bristol, Tennessee municipal buildings or try to go to a city playground.

City Manager Bill Sorah announced plans to ease the restrictions last week.

Buildings like city hall and the Ewell L. Easley Municipal Annex are reopening after being closed to the public for the past nine weeks.

All visitors to the buildings will be subject to a health screening when entering, which could include temperature scans and questions related to the COVID-19 virus.

People looking to make payments on utility bills, citations or property taxes are encouraged to continue to do so online for the time being.

You can pay utilities and other costs online by clicking here.

Playgrounds at city parks will also reopen on Tuesday, but basketball courts and athletic fields will stay closed until further guidance is given.

On June 6, the State Street Farmer’s Market will officially open for the season from 8 a.m. until noon.

The farmer’s market will be temporarily relocated to the Municipal Parking Lot off of Shelby Street to allow for more room between vendors.

The plans also allow for shelter rentals at parks will resume starting July 1.

