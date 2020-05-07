Blackbird Bakery ready to open for business Friday with restrictions

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The doors at Blackbird Bakery will reopen Friday with certain restrictions in place.

The popular bakery will only offer carry out and curbside with no indoor dining.

Two separate doors will also be used for entering and exiting the building, which is located on Piedmont Avenue in Bristol, Virginia.

No more than 10 customers will be allowed inside at a time, and social distancing will also be followed.

In the meantime, hours will also be reduced. The bakery will be open Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.