Barter Theatre to perform Wizard of Oz, Beauty and the Beast Jr. at Moonlite Drive-in

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — After COVID-19 forced the Barter Theatre to keep its doors closed, the historic theater on Wednesday announced plans to resume live productions this summer, but with a bit of a twist.

The theater will put on two productions, The Wizard of Oz and Beauty and the Beast Jr., at the Moonlite Drive-In located off of Lee Highway in Abingdon.

The actors will perform on the stage in front of the movie screen while the performance is simulcast on the screen behind them. Sound will be delivered through vehicles’ stereos.

The theater says this is the only way it could do live performances and comply with government safety restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first production, The Wizard of Oz, will premiere July 14. Performances will take place Tuesday through Sunday evening at sundown. The Wizard of Oz will run July 14 – August 8 and Beauty and the Beast Jr. will run August 11 – 29.

Tickets for both productions will go on sale June 16 on the theater’s website.

Click here for more information about Barter at the Moonlite.

#BREAKING: Barter Theatre announces live performances of The Wizard of Oz and Beauty and The Beast Jr. At the Moonlite Drive-In in Abingdon, Virginia starting July 14 @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) June 10, 2020

For complete reopening the region coverage, CLICK HERE.