Barter Theatre to announce 2020 season premiere on Facebook Wednesday

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Barter Theatre will share details on the start of the 2020 season on Wednesday.

According to a release from the theatre, Barter will announce details on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook.

Barter’s Katy Brown will announce the first live production of 2020 as part of the event.

During the COVID-19 closure, Barter released previous on-demand productions and other forms of entertainment.

