Ballad Health: Some visitation restrictions to be lifted Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Certain restrictions on vistitation at Ballad Health facilities will be lifted on Tuesday.

According to a release from Ballad Health, some restrictions set in place due to the pandemic will be lifted on Tuesday.

The restrictions were originally put into place on March 21.

On Tuesday, Ballad Health will allow:

One visitor at a time per inpatient, who has not tested positive for COVID-19. The visitor will be allowed during limited hours each day, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

One designated visitor to accompany patients in the emergency department or pediatric emergency department.

One designated visitor or support person for each patient receiving an inpatient procedure or surgery.

One support person for laboring and obstetric patients.

Two parents or guardians will be permitted in the NICU, PICU and in rooms with a pediatric patient. Hours of visitation are not restricted in these areas.

Visitors under 18 will still not be allowed entry unless they qualify for Ballad Health’s approved extenuating circumstances.

Any patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are under investigation will not be permitted visitors, except during end-of-life situations.

Ballad Health says visitation for palliative care, hospice, comfort care and critical care patients, who are not COVID-19 positive, will stay the same. Those policies include:

A maximum of four visitors may be present in the patient room at any one time. Visitation should primarily be limited to immediate family members/significant individuals to the patient.

Visits should be planned, and the schedule communicated to the screening team at the facility’s entrance.

Considering an unknown length of the process, the family visits may occur daily if desired and as scheduled above.

Visitors should proceed to the patient room and exit the facility directly.

Individual exception to the number of family members may be considered if approved by nursing leadership and based on the patient’s care provision requirements at the time of the visit request.

All visitors to Ballad Health facilities will be screened and must wear a cloth face covering or mask.

