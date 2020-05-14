Are Tennessee courts maintaining transparency in their operations?

A view of the defendant’s table in a courtroom closed due to budget cuts and layoffs, at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on March 16, 2009. Beset by an unprecedented budget crisis, the LA Superior Court, the largest trial court system in the US, laid off 329 employees and announced the closure of 17 courtrooms, with more of both expected in the future. AFP PHOTO/Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – As courts begin resuming operations, open government experts are raising concern about the transparency of court proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orders from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee shut courtroom doors across the state, suspending most proceedings for several weeks. This week, judicial courts began resumed proceedings under new guidelines to account for public safety during the pandemic.

While each plan details practical safety measures such as temperature checks and measures to accommodate social distancing, Tennessee Coalition for Open Government director Deborah Fisher said that most courts offered no guidance for public or media access to proceedings.

“We’re concerned about the access by the public and the access by the media and what has traditionally been open courts,” Fisher said.

Fisher stressed that just because provisions aren’t included in the plans doesn’t mean courtrooms aren’t accommodating requests from the media or public. She said she’s putting out the call for courts to offer more clarity for policies surrounding public and media access, which she also outlined in a blog post.

Out of the 26 Judicial Districts that have submitted their plans to the state, Fisher said seven of them included provisions for public access to proceedings.

Language for protocol concerning how the public may access court proceedings does not appear in the plans for The First Judicial District (Carter, Washington, Unicoi and Johnson Counties), the Second Judicial District (Sullivan County) or Third Judicial District (Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins and Hancock Counties).

Each District in our region establishes a protocol for operations including a 10-person limit in courtrooms along with temperature checks and health screens. Policies in the First and Second District includes specific language dictating that only litigants and defendants appearing on the docket will be permitted in courthouses. (The Third District’s plan does not include this specification).

Neither of the three plans details how the public or media may access court proceedings. All three plans dictate a 10-person limit in courtrooms and place limitations on who can enter them.

“There’s a lot of gatekeeping in terms of letting people into the courtrooms,” Fisher said. “There’s no question that courts have got to take measures to protect the safety of the public (. . .) but there needs to be some kind of thought and provision given to the ability of the public and the media, who is the public’s eyes and ears, to be able to view proceedings that they want to view.”

Judge Lisa Rise, who presides over courts in the First District, said that the media hasn’t been barred from proceedings since they re-launched last week, and added that courtrooms in her district would continue making accommodations for reporters.

Fisher, on the other hand, said that those policies should be outlined and stated clearly.

“They’re saying they’ll have media access, but it’s not clear,” she said. “It’s not like on their website, they need to publicize a little bit better and it needs to go beyond media access, there are members of the public that want to attend too.”

While the Tennessee Supreme Court gave the greenlight for some court proceedings to resume, it also extended the suspension on jury trials through at least July 3. The First District’s plan includes policies for jury proceedings, but notes all jury trials remain suspended until further notice from the state Supreme Court.

Fisher said courts could maintain transparency by offering live streams or videos of proceedings to be accessible to media members and the general public.

Current Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines urge a limit on social gathering to no more than 10 people, and Fisher said offering proceedings electronically could aid in maintaining transparency while complying with social distancing guidelines.

She admitted that the solution likely isn’t one-size-fits-all.

“Not all courts have the technology or the infrastructure or the experience with the technology,” she said, adding, “There needs to be some give and take on this because you may be in a very rural area where there has been very little COVID-19 cases.



“There could be different solutions for different courts.”