AMC to reopen theaters in July after closing on March 17

FILE – In this April 29, 2020 file photo, a message on the ticket window at the AMC Burbank 16 movie theaters complex informs potential customers that it is currently closed in Burbank, Calif. AMC says its business is suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic and it may not survive. All of the company’s theaters are shut down through June, and while the theaters are closed the company is generating no revenue. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

(CNN/WJHL) – The largest movie theater owner in the world is getting ready to reopen its doors.

AMC theaters says movie fans will be able to see films on the big screen starting next month.

The chain’s locations have been shut down since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Movie theaters are among the businesses hit hard by COVID-19.

Last week AMC released a statement saying they had “Substantial doubts about being able to stay afloat.”

The company had a net loss of more than $2 billion during the first quarter.

AMC’s First Quarter 2020 Results report says the company expects to receive aid from the CARES Act in the following ways:

Approximately $18.5 million cash tax refunds and refundable alternative minimum tax credits with the filing of our 2019 federal and state tax returns, which have been filed.

Deferral of social security payroll tax matches that would otherwise be required in 2020.

Receipt of a payroll tax credit in 2020 for expenses related to paying wages and health benefits to employees who are not working as a result of closures and reduced receipts associated with COVID-19.

10 theater have already opened in European locations.

Some of the movies mentioned in the report that AMC hopes will help them recover in the fiscal year include “Unhinged,” TENET,” “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

To read AMC’s report on their first quarter, click here.

