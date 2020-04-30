Abingdon releases survey results about reopening the economy

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Abingdon town officials on Wednesday released the results of a survey about reopening the economy.

The purpose of the survey was to help local businesses gauge consumer sentiment as plans are being made to reopen.

For most questions, a majority of participants said they would do things like go shopping or dine in a restaurant as soon as they were allowed to.

However, when asked if they would partake in indoor entertainment activities, like going to a movie theater, the majority said they were not comfortable with the idea.

You can read the results of the survey below: