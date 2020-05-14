Abingdon DMV one of the few in Virginia to reopen by appointment-only Monday

by: News Channel 11 Staff

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles in Abingdon will be one of 11 customer service centers across Virginia to reopen Monday by appointment only.

The center will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Customers are limited to one appointment per person.

Virginia DMV locations will focus on providing services like license issuing, renewals, vital records and knowledge testing for learner’s permits.

Appointments can be made online through the Virginia DMV’s website.

