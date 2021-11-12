Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Search for Summer Wells
Investigations
Tennessee
Virginia
Local Coronavirus Coverage
Justice for Evelyn
Election Results
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Coronavirus
National
Tri-Cities Original
Washington D.C. Bureau
Consumer
HMG Health Matters
WJHL Mobile Apps
BestReviews
Top Stories
Greeneville business owners prepare for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27
Bristol, TN officials announce air purifier program for those impacted by landfill odors
‘Homeownership is such an important gift’: Holston Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to mother, son
Video
Bus driver shortage affects Johnson City Schools, frustrating parents
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Ask Storm Team 11
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Storm Team Student of the Week
Weather Alerts
Closings
Tails and Paws
Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Local sports
High School Sports
High School Standouts
Player of the Week
ETSU Bucs
College Sports
NFL
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Appalachian League
Racing
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Daytime Tri-Cities Stories
Local Experts
Health Corner
Legal Experts
Hometown Professionals
Community
Angel Tree
Red Kettle
Register to Ring
Veterans Voices
Johnson City Turkey Trot 5K
Operation Donation
Hispanic Heritage Month
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Educator of the Week
Open Road
Contests
Remarkable Women 2021
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Stronger Together
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Sign up for the WJHL Newsletter!
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
WJHL Mobile Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Register to Ring
Trending Stories
Neighbor of Summer Wells says she heard a scream shortly before she went missing
Video
TBI: Search warrants executed, ‘potential digital evidence’ collected in Search for Summer Wells
Video
Search for Summer Wells: What you need to know
Man accused of decapitating mom says Holy Spirit told him she was the devil
How content creators get involved with cases like Summer Wells
Video
CEO: Ballad Health to require employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4
Video
Don Wells addresses recent arrests in interview, maintains Summer was abducted
Video
Bus driver shortage affects Johnson City Schools, frustrating parents
Video
Don't Miss
Neighbor of Summer Wells says she heard a scream shortly before she went missing
Video
TBI: Search warrants executed, ‘potential digital evidence’ collected in Search for Summer Wells
Video
Working wonders: ‘Wise Works’ program a hit in distressed county
Video
Haunted Tri-Cities: A look inside the halls of ETSU
Video
68 years: News Channel 11 remembers TV trailblazers in Tri-Cities
Video
Tenn. attorney general investigating Johnson City contractor for unfinished projects, ‘fake’ online reviews
Video
Close-up look at COVID treatments — from the Hail Marys to the disappointment
Video
Hospital staff continue to walk often deadly road with COVID patients, ‘prepare for chaos every day’
Video
Dr. Enuf incorporating plastic bottles into supply chain
Veterans Voices: 84-year-old continues serving U.S. through Wreaths Across America
Video
Parents of Summer Wells to appear on Dr. Phil
Video
School SRO, former ‘Survivor’ contestant recovering after severe COVID-19 complications: ‘I’m lucky to be alive.’
Video
More Don't Miss