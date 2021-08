Due to programming changes, the children’s program “Lucky Dog” will not air on 9/11 at 10:00 a.m. “Lucky Dog” will be made good and will air on Sunday, 9/4 at 12:30 p.m.

“Innovation Nation” will not air on 9/11 at 10:30 a.m. “Innovation Nation” will be made good and will air on Sunday, 9/4 at 7:00 p.m.

“Mission Unstoppable” will not air on 9/11 at 11:00 a.m. “Mission Unstoppable” will be made good and will air on Sunday, 9/4 at 7:30 p.m.