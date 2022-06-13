Programming changes coming to WJHL & ABC Tri-Cities

Starting July 4, several programming changes will be coming to News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities. WJHL.com has put together a guide to keep viewers up to date on these changes.

First at 4

Our First at 4 is expanding to a full hour-long newscast. Join Kelly Grosfield every weekday at 4 p.m. as we bring you the latest local news and weather.

First at 4 will be temporarily off the air starting June 13, but don’t worry! Our team will be back with the new and improved First at 4 on July 4. And of course, you can still enjoy watching on WJHL.com’s Live Newscasts page every weekday when we return.

Good Morning Tri-Cities

ABC Tri-Cities will be moving from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting July 4. Join Kasey Marler, Sydney Kessler and Jeremy Eisenzopf each morning at this new time to start your day off right with Good Morning Tri-Cities.

Daytime Tri-Cities

Don’t worry fans of Daytime Tri-Cities – you can still enjoy each morning with Chris McIntosh and Amy Lynn! Daytime Tri-Cities is just moving times from 10 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Dr. Phil on News Channel 11

Dr. Phil will be moving times to 3 p.m. on News Channel 11 and 9 a.m. on ABC Tri-Cities.

Let’s Make a Deal

Let’s Make a Deal will move from 3 p.m. to 10 a.m. on News Channel 11 starting July 4.