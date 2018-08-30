Pres. Trump cancels pay raise due federal workers in January
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has told Congress he is canceling a pay raise that most civilian federal employees were due to receive in January, citing budgetary constraints.
Trump informed House and Senate leaders in a letter sent Thursday.
Trump says in the letter that locality pay increases would cost $25 billion, on top of a 2.1 percent across-the-board increase for most civilian government employees.
He cites the costs and says: "We must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course, and Federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases." Trump says he's determined that for 2019 "both across-the-board pay increases and locality pay increases will be set at zero."
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Lee County Schools' insurance premiums will increase if they implement the plan to arm teachers
- Is this 'Census Bureau' survey a scam, or is it legit?
- Why Councilman Doug Fleenor's reasons for removal are not yet public
- Johnson City police search for driver who ran into Merrill Lynch building
- Carter County clear backpack policy first of future school safety enhancements
- Stacey Pomrenke, former BVU exec. convicted in corruption case, no longer in federal custody
- Man hospitalized after reportedly stabbing himself at Bristol Walmart
- Sen. John McCain leaves Arizona for last time
- Hamblen Co. deputies search for missing 15-year-old boy
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Johnson Co. and Chuckey-Doak light up the scoreboard New
South Greene and West Greene suffer lossesRead More »
-
North Greenville beats Tusculum in a low scoring game in season opener New
Pioneers open the season 0-1 on the yearRead More »
-
Dads of Great Students(DOGS) get involved at Ridgeview Elementary to impact the lives of other child
Watch DOGS(Dads of Great Students) is a group of Dads from Ridgeview Elementary that are committed to spending one day out of the school year working with students.Read More »
-
Milligan's Garrido's two goals propel Buffs to victory over Pikeville
The victory marks first year head coach David Lilly's first career win at Milligan.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hawkins County children ask for justice after witnessing cat being thrown from bridge
Three Hawkins County children are taking a stand against animal cruelty after they say they witnessed two men throw a cat over a bridge to die.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers overnight
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms Friday.Read More »