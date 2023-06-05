NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Angling enthusiasts and beginners alike can get out and fish for free throughout the Volunteer State this weekend.

According to a release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA), Tennessee’s public waters are free to fish for visitors and residents of any age on June 10.

Anglers under 15 can fish for free from June 10 to June 16, the release said.

Free fishing is available in any of Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA-owned and operated lakes and state park facilities. The TWRA warned that owners of private bodies of water may still charge for access during the day and week.

The TWRA said free fishing days help jumpstart life-long fishing enthusiasts and increase interest in the sport across the state.