JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is home to a variety of mammals, some large and others small. However, not all of those fur-covered, warm-blooded animals are native to the Volunteer State.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) provides a list on its website of five non-native mammals in the state.

Of the five non-native mammals, four are rodents. None of them are protected either due to their abundance or the nuisances created by their presence.

The agency also provides information on native mammals of all sizes.

Wild Hog

Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

Also known as feral pigs, these non-native creatures to Tennessee have spawned plenty of debate and prompted a statewide survey in 2015. Public opinion of the hogs was overwhelmingly negative, the TWRA reports, as they were responsible for more than $20 million in damage at the time.

The TWRA attempted to address the expansion of the wild hogs’ expansion in 1999 by opening a season for hunting them with no bag limit. However, the TWRA states that during that period, the wild hog population and range saw its largest boom as people began illegally stocking them in areas they’d never been.

As a result, wild hogs were no longer considered big game animals, and the state made it illegal to possess, transport or release live wild hogs.

The TWRA allows landowners to kill wild hogs year-round during the day, and exemptions can be granted by regional offices to allow the killing of them at night while using a spotlight. The agency provides full regulations for controlling wild hogs online.

Wild hogs also carry a multitude of diseases and parasites, according to the TWRA. As such, the agency recommends always wearing gloves when interacting with the carcass of one, washing hands immediately afterward, burning or burying gloves used and thoroughly cooking any meat from a wild hog.

Coypu

Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Christian Fischer

Coypus are commonly known as River Rats or Nutrias. The semi-aquatic rodents aren’t native to Tennessee – in fact, they’re not native to North America.

According to the TWRA, coypus were brought to Louisiana in the 1930s from South America and spread north into West Tennessee over time. They can be found in freshwater streams, rivers, ponds or marshes and are primarily herbivores.

The rodent features brown fur, dark orange incisors and webbed hind feet. They generally grow to about 30-42 inches in length and can weigh between 15 and 25 pounds.

Coypus are similar to species like the American Beaver (which is larger) and the Common Muskrat (which is smaller). They’ve been known to dip their food in water before eating it, the TWRA reports.

Roof Rat

Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and E.J. Taylor

Roof Rats can be found across Tennessee and go by plenty of other names like Black Rat, House Rat or Ship Rat, the TWRA reports. The rodents have large ears and are medium-sized when compared to similar species. A black streak runs down their spine through grayish fur, and the belly is typically a lighter color.

Roof Rats, as the name suggests, enjoy living in human homes most of all, typically in higher-up spaces. They can also make dwellings in trees and ships, but they are rarely found on the ground.

While they may not be native to Tennessee, Roof Rats are not new. The TWRA states they are an “Old World species” and is thought to have been introduced to the continent in the early 1600s when colonists were settling in what is now the Eastern United States.

Omnivores, Roof Rats will eat insects, fruits and vegetation, but they prefer grains and especially cereal. They range in length from 12.9 to 18.3 inches and on average weigh between 5 and 10 ounces.

According to the TWRA, Roof Rats may be abundant in some parts of the state. They breed all year long, but their peak times for reproduction are the summer and fall.

The species can cause significant property damage and is also a known carrier of several diseases.

Brown Rat

Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Reg McKenna

Sharing much in common with the Roof Rat, the Brown Rat is more akin to what the average person may imagine when thinking of a rat. Brown Rats are also known as Norway Rats, Sewer Rats and Common Rats.

The Brown Rat has a long snout and is a more “robust” rat with small eyes and an almost-bare tail. They are not as slender as their relatives, the Roof Rats.

Brown Rats are typically found near heavy concentrations of humans, but they can also be spotted in fields and woods. However, their favored habitats are dumps, feed stores, sewers and human structures. They are also diggers, making underground tunnels they can quickly escape to.

The TWRA also notes that it is not uncommon to find a dozen Brown Rats living together, as the species is colonial in nature. In one year, a pair of the rats and their offspring can “produce more than 1,500 young,” the TWRA site states.

According to the TWRA, there’s not much a Brown Rat won’t eat, which includes living or dead animals, produce, eggs, milk, grains and garbage.

Like the Roof Rat, the TWRA warns that Brown Rats can also cause serious property damage and carry multiple diseases.

House Mouse

Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

By far the smallest of Tennessee’s non-native mammals, the House Mouse is also found across the state. The rodent usually weighs less than an ounce and at its longest reaches about 8 inches, the TWRA reports.

The House Mouse is similar to native species of mice, like the Meadow Jumping Mouse, deer mice and the Eastern Harvest Mouse. In fact, the TWRA notes that the only way to be absolutely certain of the difference between a House Mouse and an Eastern Harvest Mouse is through dental analysis.

A House Mouse could be found out in a field or woodlot, but like the name suggests, the species is most common in houses, barns and other buildings.

The species prefers grains, seeds, roots and stems, but it will also ingest human food, dead animals and insects.

Another testament to the size of House Mouse is its ability to squeeze through openings as small as a half inch in diameter. The TWRA noted that the species is exceptionally migratory and will typically move if the environment and conditions aren’t favorable.