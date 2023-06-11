KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual Summer in the Park program at Warriors’ Path State Park is in full swing.

A variety of activities are planned, from guided hikes to wildlife demonstrations, as the program enters its third week.

The meeting places for all activities are in or near the park’s main campground unless otherwise specified.

Here is the full schedule of the week’s events:

Monday, June 12

10:30 a.m. – BIRD’S EYE VIEW – Take a hike to the overlook and look at our world from a different perspective. Don’t forget your camera! Meet at the camp store.

1 p.m. – POISON IVY – Don’t let fear of a little itch keep you out of the lovely summer woods! Learn to be safe around this “sneaky” plant. Meet at the open air chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

3 p.m. – WAYWARD WEEDS – There are more weeds among us than we may realize, and many of them are edible! Join us at the main bathhouse to learn our way, and “eat” our way, through some of the plants that don’t belong here.

5 p.m. – HOME “TWEET” HOME – What kind of homes and nests do our neighbors build for their “home sweet homes?” Learn about wildlife shelters and try your hand at building your own critter home. Meet at the main bathhouse.

9 p.m. – OUR BACKYARD BATS – Bats live in almost every community in North America! Come discover more about our neighborhood bats with an interactive slideshow. Meet at the open air chapel or pool entrance if it’s raining.

Tuesday, June 13

9 a.m. – RIPARIAN HIKE – “Riparian” means “along the creek bank.” It also means an extra-rich wildlife habitat! Come along for an “extra- cool” hike near Fall Creek. Drive to the camp store and we’ll carpool.

10 a.m. – AMPHIBIAN “ATTACK” – Let’s search for our slippery friends! We’ll “hunt” for frogs, toads, and salamanders and discover more about their amazing, changing lives. Meet at the campground boat ramp. Please wear clothes and shoes you don’t mind getting wet!

1 p.m. – TURTLE TALK – Meet a real, live “shelled friend” and find out more about their amazing lives. Meet at the open air chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

2 p.m. – FINGER PAINT FROGS – Come discover all about the importance of our park’s frogs while creating your own froggy masterpiece! Meet at the main bathhouse.

4 p.m. – COOL DOWN LAKE WALK – Let’s dabble our toes in the water and enjoy all the “cool” discoveries. Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the campground.

9 p.m. – NIGHT WOODS – It’s a whole different world out there at night! Tonight is our chance to discover the peace and the excitement of forest life on the dark side of the day. Bring a dim flashlight to the main bathhouse to begin our night hike.

Wednesday, June 14

9:30 a.m. – HIKE TO CHILDRESS TOWN – A vigorous hike over the high ridges will bring us to the ruins of the first settlement in the park. This will be a three to four hour hike, so wear good walking shoes and comfortable clothes. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool to the start of the trail.

11 a.m. – WHAT’S UP WITH THE WIND? – From gentle summer breezes to howling hurricanes the wind is one of nature’s most important travelers. Meet at the open air chapel to “travel along.” In case of rain, meet at the main bath house.

1 p.m. – PUFFY FLUFFY – Ever look up and see crazy shapes in cloud? Come find out more about clouds and make your own fluffy cotton cloud creation! Bring your imagination to the main bathhouse.

3 p.m. – NATURE’S SKYSCRAPERS – Forests are like apartment houses! Come along on this forest hike, and we’ll find out more about who lives “upstairs.” Meet at the main bathhouse.

5 p.m – AFTERNOON BIRD WALK – Think you missed the “early bird” by sleeping in? Well, some birds might like to sleep late too! Come this afternoon for a walk through afternoon bird country. Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the campground.

7 p.m. – SKY ART – What does the sky look like today? How does the sky change with the day? Help us be “sky watchers” and then create a permanent image of your favorite skies. Meet at the open air chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

Thursday, June 15

9 a.m. – RIDGETOP HIKE – Enjoy some fine high views of the summer forests and fields under the bright sunny skies. This is a fairly short, but very steep hike. So wear good hiking footwear, bring some water, and meet at the mountain bike trail parking lot (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville, TN).

10 a.m. – SQUIRREL SEARCH – The more we watch these grey furry neighbors, the more we can discover about their fascinating lives. Meet at the open air chapel for some critter behavior studies.

11 a.m. – WHAT’S A PATH? – There are so many paths, and so many kinds of paths, here at Warriors’ Path! Meet at the open air chapel to find out why it’s called “Warriors’ Path” and to discuss the many paths you can discover here. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

12 p.m. – SOIL CREATURES – Discover the amazing world of life in the ground at our feet. Meet at the open air chapel to “dig into” a new world.

2 p.m. – PACKING FOR THE TRAIL – Not sure what you need for the trail? Come learn about what you do and don’t need to pack for a fun hike. Meet at the open air chapel (or main bathhouse if it’s raining).

4 p.m. – LEAVE NO TRACE – We can enjoy the wilderness and leave the land as beautiful as it was. Find out how to camp and hike and leave no signs of your presence. Meet at the campfire circle, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

6 p.m. – EVENING STROLL – Let’s wake up our senses to evening in the forest. Meet at the camp store for a short, refreshing hike.

7 p.m. – SIGNIFICANT SOIL – Soil is the base of all life, but what happens when it gets polluted? Even more important, what can we do about soil pollution? Join us at the main bathhouse to try a “clean the soil” experiment!

9 p.m. – NIGHT HIKE TO SINKING WATERS – It’s a whole different world out there at night! Tonight is our chance to discover the peace and the excitement of a night in the Sinking Waters wetland. Bring a dim flashlight and drive to the camp store. We’ll carpool out to the park backcountry.

Friday, June 16

9:30 a.m. – RIVERBANK STROLL – This green river valley has seen generations of travelers. This morning, we’ll travel together and search for signs of the wildlife and the people who came before us. Meet at the main campground bathhouse.

11 a.m. – RAFT CRAFT – Years ago, men needed to know how to make rafts of huge logs to travel the river and to sell timber. Today we can make little rafts just for fun, and to remember those early days. Meet at the campfire circle on the east end of the campground (or main bathhouse if it is raining). We might even try out our new toy rafts at the shore!

1 p.m. – WALK ON THE SUNNY SIDE – Warm summer sunshine feels great, but too much can be a “real pain!” Find out how plants and animals use the sun and keep from being burned. Meet at the open air chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

2 p.m. – PLANT DEFENSES – How do plants defend themselves from weather, from hungry critters, and from other dangers? Let’s get a close look at “war” in the plant world! Meet at the open air chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

4 p.m. – FERN FUN – Make friends with some of the local ferns and their kin. Meet us at the open air chapel and we will take a short walk to find some fern friends.

5 p.m. – “ALIEN” ROUNDUP – Not aliens from a galaxy far far away, but non-native “alien” plants. Come find out how these invasive aliens traveled here and help remove them from the park. Your work will make a big difference for the future health of our region! Meet at the open air chapel and be prepared to get a little messy.

6 p.m. – NOISY TOYS – How did the pioneer children make music or noise? Make your very own “musical” instrument with a few simple things from nature. Meet at the open air chapel to create some “beautiful music.” In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

7:30 pm. – NATURE POETRY – Come enjoy “listening in” to some inspiring words about nature. Then amaze yourself by writing your own poem about the great outdoors. Bring your favorite poem if you’d like, and meet at the open air chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

9 p.m. – PLANTS & POLLINATORS – Enjoy a slide-illustrated talk on native wildflowers and the “busy bugs” who help them thrive. Meet at the open air chapel, or pool entrance if it’s raining.

Saturday, June 17

9 a.m. – CREEK WALK – Get on your old clothes and tennis shoes. It’s time to explore the cool, clear creek waters. We’ll discover a world of amazing life. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool. Be prepared to get wet!

10:30 a.m. – BUILD A BIRD’S NEST – Birds can do it, but can we? Let’s find out who is a real “bird brain”. Meet at the main bathhouse.

12 p.m. – BE AN ANIMAL! – If you were a park “critter,” where would you find the things you need to stay alive? Come on along for a “critter supply walk!” Meet at the open air chapel.

2 p.m. – SPOTLIGHT STROLL – Let’s shine our light on some bright natural discoveries. Meet at the camp store to begin a short, sunlit walk.

5 p.m. – ANIMAL CHARADES – Explore your wild side and show off your acting skills with a fun game of animal charades! See if you can walk, talk, and squawk like the animals here in the park. Meet at the open air chapel or the main bathhouse if it’s raining.

7 p.m. – MEET THE OWL – Meet a real live feathered hunter and learn his fascinating life story. Come to the open air chapel and see “whooo…” is waiting for you. If it is raining, meet at the main bathhouse.

9 p.m. – NIGHT SOUNDS – Nature is full of sounds when the sun goes down! Some seem eerie, but there’s no need to be nervous. Come find out whose noise is whose. Meet at the open air chapel for a short slide show of the creatures who “talk” in the night! (At the pool entrance if it is raining.) NOTE – there will be a special NIGHT SOUNDS contest for children after the show.

Sunday, June 18

9 a.m. – WORSHIP SERVICE – Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the open air chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. Sponsored by the Colonial Heights Baptist Church.