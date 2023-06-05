KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Week two of Summer in the Park at Warriors’ Path State Park kicks off Monday.

A full slate of free, outdoor activities – from guided hikes to arts and crafts – is planned for each day.

All activities meet in and near the park’s main campground unless otherwise specified.

Here is the full schedule of events:

Monday, June 5

12 p.m. – LEAF MOBILES – How peaceful it is to sit under a summer tree and watch the leave move in the wind! Come make your own leafy “tree” to enjoy and remember the summer forests. Meet at the main bathhouse.

3 p.m. – GRAND-DADDY WHO? – Granddaddy Long Legs may be creepy crawlers, but they are also an important part of the forest community. Come take a short hike to search for our little grand-daddies, and to discover more about these misunderstood leggy neighbors. Meet at the camp store.

5 p.m. – BUG HUNT – They’re more than just “creepy crawlers!” Come get a close look at our multi-legged friends. Meet at the camp store.

9 p.m. – SPIDER EYES – Meet at the open-air chapel and bring a flashlight as we hunt for the deadliest hunter on eight legs, SPIDERS! Will you be able to spot a spider in the dark? Bring water. Children under 10 must bring a parent.

Tuesday, June 6

9 a.m. – OH DEER! – Discover more about some of the biggest wildlife in the park. Come explore a remote corner of Warriors’ Path, the Whitetail Loop. This will be a challenging 2-3 mile hike, so be sure to wear comfortable clothes, good hiking shoes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the mountain bike trail parking lot (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville TN).

10:30 a.m. – LAKE SHORE ROUNDUP – We can help wildlife and clean up their home at the same time! If they could talk, the critters would say “THANK YOU!!” Meet at the main bathhouse.

1 p.m. – TRASH TO TREASURE – Here’s a new way to recycle! We can take the junk that makes our park look ugly, and create our own “animals”. Pick up some trash on your way to the main bathhouse.

2:30 p.m. – NEVER-ENDING CIRCLE WALK – Nature is the “master recycler.” Let’s discover some of nature’s endless cycles. Meet at the campfire circle on the east end of the campground.

4 p.m. – THE THREE R’S – Do you know the Three R’s? Come to the open-air chapel to explore ways we can save money, families, and the planet. Meet at the main bathhouse if it rains.

7 p.m. – RACCOON RASCALS – Come discover more about these fascinating fur buddies and learn more about their adventurous lives. Also, find out how to keep them out of your campsite! Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the main campground (pool entrance if it is raining).

Wednesday, June 7

9:30 a.m. – MORNING LAKE CONNECTION – Walk the Connector Trail this morning as we try to find critters waking up and getting their days started along the lake! Meet at the main bathhouse for a leisurely trail walk.

11 a.m. – NATURE PAINTERS – Here’s your opportunity to be a modern Van Gogh by getting time to paint in nature. For the serious painter as well as the beginner, this is the chance to artistically re-create our natural surroundings. Feel free to bring your own supplies if you have them! Meet at the open air chapel (main bathhouse if it’s raining).

1 p.m. – HABITATS AROUND US – Let’s look for clues to who is “at home” near our homes. Come join us for a short habitats stroll. Meet at the main bathhouse.

4 p.m. – BARE BONES – It’s what’s inside that counts! We can find out a lot about our wildlife neighbors by a close look at their bones! Meet at the open-air chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

7 p.m. – SLANTING LIGHT STROLL – Come for a relaxing meander to look for animal signs as the nighttime animals start to stir and the sun starts to cast long shadows through the woods. Meet at the camp store.

9 p.m. – LONG-LOST SPECIES – A surprising number of animals and plants have faded away and are now only part of Tennessee’s history. Come discover the bittersweet story of extinction in our region. Enjoy a slide-illustrated talk on some “ghosts from the past” at the open-air chapel, or pool entrance if it is raining.

Thursday, June 8

9 a.m. – SINKING WATERS RIDGE HIKE – Explore succession – the changing face of nature – on the first loop of the Sinking Waters Trail. We’ll discover the woodlands changing all around us! Drive to the camp store and we’ll caravan to the start of the trail.

11 a.m. – LIFE UNDER LOGS – Every corner of this earth is a home – and rotten logs are some of the best! Help us “dig into” this unique habitat. Meet at the main bathhouse and be ready to get your hands dirty.

12 p.m. – LEAF ART – Explore the artistic side of nature as we make leaf rubbings and decorate frames for our artwork! Meet at the main bathhouse. We’ll supply the materials, you supply the creative fingers.

2 p.m. – WALK ON THE SUNNY SIDE – Warm summer sunshine feels great, but too much can be a “real pain!” Find out how plants and animals use the sun and keep from being burned. Meet at the open-air chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

3 p.m. – NATURE STORY TIME – Meet at the open-air chapel in the shade of the big walnut tree to share a great nature story. Afterward, we’ll take a very short walk to find the “star” of our story. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

4 p.m. – NATURE GAMES – Don’t miss the natural fun – for the young or the young at heart! Meet at the open-air chapel for some lively games about our natural world. If it’s raining, meet at the main bathhouse.

6 p.m. – LOVELY LICHENS – Come walk to discover some of our park’s most amazing plants! You’ll really “take a liking” to them! Meet at the main bathhouse.

7 p.m. – TREE TOOLS – How big is that tree? How old is it? What wildlife could be hiding in it? Come see and try out some of the tools that foresters use to study and protect our native trees. Meet at the open-air chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

9 p.m. – FOREST TREES – Take a “hike” from the comfort of your seat. Enjoy a “tour” of our nearby forest habitats using words and pictures. After the slide show, we’ll share a demonstration of how to identify our local trees. Meet at the open-air chapel, or pool entrance if it is raining.

Friday, June 9

9 a.m. – HIKE THE “DARWIN’S REVENGE” TRAIL – It may have a very strange name, but it is an awesome trail! Come spend several hours in one of the most beautiful and wildest parts of the park. Be sure to wear good walking shoes, comfortable clothes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the park’s mountain bike trail parking lot (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville TN).

10 a.m. – PLANT DEFENSES – They don’t look too stressed, but even plants have their troubles! Find out how our green neighbors deal with the troubles of life. Meet at the open-air chapel to begin our short walk.

11:30 a.m. – DANDELION DINING – Come enjoy a picnic lunch with us as we discover the amazing uses of dandelion, and even enjoy some free dandelion tea! Meet at the Duck Island parking lot or the Duck Island kiosk if it is raining.

1:30 p.m. – MAGNIFYING GLASS HIKE – Use your eyes and some handy little magnifiers to get a close look at nature’s amazing details. Meet at the main bathhouse to begin a short discovery walk.

3 p.m. – EVERLASTING ENERGY – The turtle shell may be empty, but where’s the turtle? Discover how energy cycles through all living things on Earth, and how those that are gone still contribute to the environment. Meet at the open-air chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

4:30 p.m. – CHALK CRITTERS – What’s at home here? Decorate the park with sketches of park wildlife “at home” in their habitats. Meet at the main bathhouse.

7 p.m. – SEED RACES – Wind, water, and animals carry seeds of new trees and plants all across the land. Our “wind” can help too! Meet at the open-air chapel to show off your “hot air” and plant some new life. Meet at the main bathhouse if it rains.

9 p.m. – WILDLIFE TRACKING – You can be a wildlife detective! Learn to read the tracks, scats, and other signs of our nearby wild creatures. Park staff (and a small native animal) will be at the open air chapel so you can have a chance to meet our four-legged friend and enjoy his tracking lesson. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

Saturday, June 10

SPECIAL EVENT: DRAGONFLY DAY

Come spend a day learning to study dragonflies “at home” in their habitats, and also how best to record your observations with photographs.

Guest leaders will include Larry Everett, an aquatic biologist with TDEC, and Richard Connors, state biologist emeritus.

Pre-registration is required and may be completed online.

9 a.m. – DUCK ISLAND BIKE RIDE – Meet at the camp store and we’ll pedal on down to Duck Island! See what the lake is like now and find out about the river it used to be. Note that ALL riders MUST wear a bicycle helmet! Children 12 or under must be accompanied by an adult!

11:30 a.m. – POCKET DRAGONS – Dragonflies zip through the summer sky here at Warrior’s Path! Join us at the main bathhouse to create your own pocket “dragon” and discover more about these fascinating flying creatures.

2:30 p.m. – NATURE MYSTERY BAG – Try your hand at discovering some natural textures. See if you can guess which natural object is which. Meet at the open-air chapel, or the main bathhouse if it is raining.

6 p.m. – WATER’S EDGE – Discover more about the animals and plants who live each day “on the edge!” Meet at the camp store.

9 p.m. – CAMPFIRE – What a perfect combination: a dark night, a crackling fire, and some local, traditional ghost tales. Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the main campground. If it is raining, we’ll have an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.

Sunday, June 11

9 a.m. – WORSHIP SERVICE – Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the open-air chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. Sponsored by the Colonial Heights Baptist Church.