KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Volunteers brought out their kayaks on Saturday to help clean litter in Reedy Creek along the Kingsport Greenbelt.

Kingsport’s Stormwater Division partnered with Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts to host the event, which aimed to clear trash from the creek and creekbeds.

City employee Amanda McMullen said she had the idea for the volunteer event after complaints came in of trash in Reedy Creek.

The fish can eat the pieces of trash and die,” she said. “I just, I wish people would quit littering, but we really need more people out there picking up litter. Once it gets in the creek, it seems nobody wants to go in and get it, but it’s fun with a kayak, so you should.”

McMullen said last year, she alone pulled enough trash out of the creek to fill 31 bags. This year, she said she was glad to see more people pitching in to conserve Kingsport’s vital ecosystems.