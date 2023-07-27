BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A winner has been named in the Virginia Elk Experience Sweepstakes.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) announced Thursday that Donald P. of Nokesville, Virginia was selected as the winner.

The sweepstakes raised $77,820 for elk conservation, according to the DWR.

According to the DWR, the winner will receive a special guided elk tour with three friends and a cabin stay at Breaks Interstate Park, among several other prizes. Each entry to the sweepstakes was $10. The sweepstakes was hosted with the help of SWVA Sportsmen.

Elk have seen a landmark restoration in Southwest Virginia in recent years thanks to conservation efforts by the DWR, Breaks Interstate Park, The Nature Conservancy and other partners. Once plentiful in Virginia, elk were overhunted and driven out by habitat loss in the 1800s. A successful reintroduction effort began in 2012 in Southwest Virginia and has resulted in hundreds of elk calling the area home once again.