BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – For those who hope to hear an elk’s bugle and take in the natural beauty of Southwest Virginia, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is giving one lucky group a perfect getaway.

The Virginia Elk Experience Sweepstakes is open for entries, as of Tuesday. According to the DWR, a randomly selected winner will receive a special guided elk tour with three friends and a cabin stay at Breaks Interstate Park.

The winner will also receive specialized gear, a $500 gift card and subscriptions to Virginia Wildlife and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Bugle magazines.

Below is the full list of prizes DWR included on its site:

A special guided Elk Tour

A cabin stay at Breaks Interstate Park

Gosky Updated 20-60×80 Spotting Scopes with Tripod, Carrying Bag and Quick Phone Holder

2 Vortex Optics Crossfire HD Binoculars

Rtic Cooler pack

$500 Gift Card donated by Noah Horn Well Drilling

2 Night Cabin Stay at Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure

One year subscription to Virginia Wildlife magazine

One year subscription to Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Bugle magazine

Golden Eagle membership to Restore the Wild

4-hour 4 seater Side by Side rental

The DWR stated online there is no limit to how many times a person may enter. In order to win, the recipient must be 18 or older.

To enter your name once costs $10. Your name can be entered seven times for $50 or 15 times for $100. You can enter to win online by clicking here.

The sweepstakes closes on June 17, and the winner will be randomly chosen afterward. The DWR will notify the winner by email and will also announce it on social media.

Elk were reintroduced to Southwest Virginia starting in 2021 and since then have seen success thanks to the efforts of wildlife agencies, community partners and parks.