JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A black bear found a nice free-hanging snack in a Johnson City yard Monday.

What appears to be a young black bear was spotted by Linda Creamer eating birdseed from a feeder in the area of Cherokee Road. As the video continues, the bear practically empties the seed from its container before heading out.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Earlier in June, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) spokesperson Matt Cameron told News Channel 11 that bear sightings are commonplace in East Tennessee during the early summer. The TWRA advises people to not engage with bears when they’re encountered.

Campgrounds in the area have seen closures earlier in 2023 due to bear activity, and wildlife officials have stressed the importance of not leaving out food since bears are opportunistic eaters.

According to the TWRA, making lots of noise can also help keep bears at a distance.