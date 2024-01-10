JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is accepting photos for its 2024-25 calendar and license contest.

The annual contest determines which wildlife photos will be featured in the agency’s next calendar and on license cards issued by the TWRA.

Photographers can send in up to 10 of their favorite fishing, hunting, boating and native wildlife photos taken in Tennessee. The deadline to submit photo entries is March 29.

The TWRA provided the following criteria for photos in a news release:

Landscape (horizontal) format

JPEG format

Sized to print no smaller than 8-1/2×11

Resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch

Photos can be entered online by visiting the TWRA’s website and clicking on the calendar contest button.

Photographers will receive a $60 cash stipend if their photo is chosen for the calendar.

The next calendar will run from August 2024 through July 2025.