EAST TENNESSEE (WJHL) — East Tennessee is home to many rivers that provide a variety of activities and adventures for everyone to enjoy.

The Tennessee Vallery Authority (TVA) released several water guides that detail paddling, fishing, hiking, camping and more in East Tennessee’s popular rivers.

Nolichucky River

The Nolichucky River begins in North Carolina and flows into Tennessee for over 115 miles. The river below the dam is one of the best in East Tennessee for catching smallmouth bass, the TVA stated.

Four Tennessee State Parks are within the Nolichucky region, including Sycamore Shoals, Roan Mountain, Rocky Fork and David Crockett.

Campgrounds

Houston Valley

Dudley Falls

Love Road

Waders

Moses Turn

Paint Creek

Overlook

Old Forge Recreation Area

Round Knob

Horse Creek Recreation Area

Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park

Nolichucky Gorge Campground

Rock Creek Recreation Area

Unaka Mountain

David Crockett Birthplace State Park

Hiking

Unakak Mountain

Limestone Cove

Watauga Ranger Station

Boat Ramp

Poplar Acess

Rafting

USA Raft Adventure Resort

To view the full water trail guide, click here.

Watauga River

The Watauga River begins in North Caroline and flows into Tennessee for over 75 miles before being impounded twice at the Watauga Dam and Wilbur Dam in Carter County, eventually flowing into the South Fork of the Holston River, the TVA guide stated.

The cool waters of this river create “world-class” trout fishing and paddling opportunities.

Campgrounds

Holston Mountain Recreation Area

Iron Mountains

Watauga Lake Area

Watauga Dam Campground

Shook Branch

Rat Branch

Dennis Cove Recreation Area

Roan Mountain State Park

Hiking

Doe Mountain

Tannery Knob

Watauga Dam

Hampton Watershed Trail (Elizabethton)

Coon Den Falls

Pinnacle Tower Trail

Limestone Cove

Boat Ramps

Hunter Bridge

Blevins Bend

Fish Springs

Mallord Cove Marina

Little Milligan

Pioneer Landing

Paddling Access

Sycamore Shoals State Park

Cherokee City Park

Roan Mountain State Park

Wilbur Dam

Doe Creek Access

To view the complete water guide, click here.

Holston River

Made up of four major river forks, the North Fork, Middle Fork, South Fork and Watauga Rivers, the entire Holston River system spans 274 miles.

This river offers excellent trout fishing and smallmouth bass fishing further downstream, according to the TVA.

Trailheads

House Mountain

Boat Ramps

Holston River Park (Boyd Island)

11E Asheville Highway

McBee Ferry

Nances Ferry

Cherokee Dam

Canoe Access

Indian Cave Park

To view the complete water guide, click here.

South Holston River

Cool waters of the South Holston Dam and South Fork of the Holston River create “world-class trout fishing” as well as paddling opportunities, the TVA guide states.

The South Holston Resivor extends 24 miles east of the dam into Virginia.

Hiking

Emmette Trail

Bouton Trail Loop

Tailwater Trail

Osceola Island Trail

South Holston Multi-Use Trails

Boat Ramps

Emmette Bridge Access

Osceola Island

Pine Circle Boat Ramp

Big Springs Road

J. Forrest Thomas

Bluff City Park

Fishing

Emmett Bridge Access

TVA Walk-In Access

South Holston Dam

Pine Circle Boat Ramp (ADA Fishing Access)

Big Springs Road

To view the complete water guide, click here.

When visiting these areas, the TVA asks the public to be a ‘good steward’ by:

Staying on a path. Shorelines are fragile ecosystems and boaters should only launch and land in designated areas.

Leave no trace. No littering, whatever you pack in, pack it back out with you.

Look, don’t touch. Don’t disturb any natural or cultural resources you may come across.

Be a happy camper. Camp in designated areas.

Don’t play with fire. Light campfires in designated areas.

For more information on the TVA, click here.