EAST TENNESSEE (WJHL) — East Tennessee is home to many rivers that provide a variety of activities and adventures for everyone to enjoy.
The Tennessee Vallery Authority (TVA) released several water guides that detail paddling, fishing, hiking, camping and more in East Tennessee’s popular rivers.
Nolichucky River
The Nolichucky River begins in North Carolina and flows into Tennessee for over 115 miles. The river below the dam is one of the best in East Tennessee for catching smallmouth bass, the TVA stated.
Four Tennessee State Parks are within the Nolichucky region, including Sycamore Shoals, Roan Mountain, Rocky Fork and David Crockett.
Campgrounds
- Houston Valley
- Dudley Falls
- Love Road
- Waders
- Moses Turn
- Paint Creek
- Overlook
- Old Forge Recreation Area
- Round Knob
- Horse Creek Recreation Area
- Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park
- Nolichucky Gorge Campground
- Rock Creek Recreation Area
- Unaka Mountain
- David Crockett Birthplace State Park
Hiking
- Round Knob
- Olde Forge Recreation Area
- Horse Creek Recreation Area
- Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park
- Nolichucky Gorge Campground
- Rock Creek Recreation Area
- Unakak Mountain
- Limestone Cove
- Watauga Ranger Station
Boat Ramp
- Poplar Acess
Rafting
- USA Raft Adventure Resort
To view the full water trail guide, click here.
Watauga River
The Watauga River begins in North Caroline and flows into Tennessee for over 75 miles before being impounded twice at the Watauga Dam and Wilbur Dam in Carter County, eventually flowing into the South Fork of the Holston River, the TVA guide stated.
The cool waters of this river create “world-class” trout fishing and paddling opportunities.
Campgrounds
- Holston Mountain Recreation Area
- Iron Mountains
- Watauga Lake Area
- Watauga Dam Campground
- Shook Branch
- Rat Branch
- Dennis Cove Recreation Area
- Roan Mountain State Park
Hiking
- Iron Mountains
- Doe Mountain
- Watauga River Bluff State Natural Area (Carter County)
- Tannery Knob
- Watauga Dam
- Hampton Watershed Trail (Elizabethton)
- Watauga Lake Area
- Coon Den Falls
- Pinnacle Tower Trail
- Limestone Cove
Boat Ramps
- Watauga River Bluff State Natural Area (Carter County)
- Hunter Bridge
- Blevins Bend
- Fish Springs
- Mallord Cove Marina
- Little Milligan
- Pioneer Landing
Paddling Access
- Sycamore Shoals State Park
- Cherokee City Park
- Hampton Watershed Trail (Elizabethton)
- Roan Mountain State Park
- Wilbur Dam
- Doe Creek Access
To view the complete water guide, click here.
Holston River
Made up of four major river forks, the North Fork, Middle Fork, South Fork and Watauga Rivers, the entire Holston River system spans 274 miles.
This river offers excellent trout fishing and smallmouth bass fishing further downstream, according to the TVA.
Trailheads
- House Mountain
Boat Ramps
- Holston River Park (Boyd Island)
- 11E Asheville Highway
- McBee Ferry
- Nances Ferry
- Cherokee Dam
Canoe Access
- Indian Cave Park
To view the complete water guide, click here.
South Holston River
Cool waters of the South Holston Dam and South Fork of the Holston River create “world-class trout fishing” as well as paddling opportunities, the TVA guide states.
The South Holston Resivor extends 24 miles east of the dam into Virginia.
Hiking
- Emmette Trail
- Bouton Trail Loop
- Tailwater Trail
- Osceola Island Trail
- South Holston Multi-Use Trails
Boat Ramps
- Emmette Bridge Access
- Osceola Island
- Pine Circle Boat Ramp
- Big Springs Road
- J. Forrest Thomas
- Bluff City Park
Fishing
- Emmett Bridge Access
- TVA Walk-In Access
- South Holston Dam
- Pine Circle Boat Ramp (ADA Fishing Access)
- Big Springs Road
To view the complete water guide, click here.
When visiting these areas, the TVA asks the public to be a ‘good steward’ by:
- Staying on a path. Shorelines are fragile ecosystems and boaters should only launch and land in designated areas.
- Leave no trace. No littering, whatever you pack in, pack it back out with you.
- Look, don’t touch. Don’t disturb any natural or cultural resources you may come across.
- Be a happy camper. Camp in designated areas.
- Don’t play with fire. Light campfires in designated areas.
For more information on the TVA, click here.