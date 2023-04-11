NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee hunters can start bagging turkeys for the spring season starting Saturday, April 15.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reminded hunters in a release that changes are in effect this season. The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to move the statewide season opening back two weeks from past years due to increasing reports of falling turkey populations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Additionally, the TWRA stated that hunters have a new bag limit of two birds, as opposed to three in years past. Only one of those turkeys can be a juvenile or jake, the release states.

The agency also reminds hunters that new regulations regarding turkey hunting are in place at some Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs). Hunters are advised to check the latest Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide for details.

According to the TWRA, the tactic of “fanning or reaping” a turkey is now banned in all Tennessee Wildlife Management Areas. The tactic involves a hunter placing themselves directly behind a fan or turkey decoy to move into a turkey’s range. The TWRA stated the practice is prohibited on WMAs due to safety concerns.

The spring 2023 turkey season will also mark the fourth season in which hunters are told to “Tag Before you Drag” by tagging their big game before moving it. The TWRA advises hunters to use the Go app to E-tag, which can be done with or without cell phone service.

For more information on the turkey season or to read the 2022-23 Hunting and Trapping Guide, click here.