GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced the details of this year’s synchronous firefly viewing at Elkmont Campground.

Each year, thousands flock to the campground to see the firefly species Photinus carolinus, which flashes synchronously during its two-week mating period.

This year’s viewing will take place from Sunday, June 4 through Sunday, June 11.

The park limits access to Elkmont each year around peak firefly activity and uses a lottery system to reduce traffic congestion, provide a safe viewing experience, and limit disturbances to the fireflies.

The lottery opens on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. ET and closes Monday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Each reservation allows one vehicle with a maximum of seven occupants. Lottery applicants must pay a $1 application fee and may enter up to two dates.

The lottery results will be available by Thursday, May 11.

Applicants who win a reservation will automatically be charged a $24 fee to the same credit or debit card used for the application fee.

Applications are limited to one per household per season.

For more information or to enter the lottery once it opens, click here.