KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Warriors’ Path State Park’s annual Summer in the Park program is entering its ninth week, and it will be the last full week of activities.

A variety of activities are planned for each day and they’re all free to the public.

While the program will continue for one more week, next week’s schedule will only have a few activities planned.

Here are the events planned for July 31 – Aug. 6 (all activities meet in and near the park’s main campground unless otherwise specified):

Monday, July 31

1 p.m. – TURKEY TALK – Let’s “talk turkey” about our biggest native game bird. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

3 p.m. – SENSORY STROLL – Let’s put all five of our senses to the test while going on this short hike. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to begin our amazing discovery walk.

6 p.m. – CAPTIVATING COYOTES – Let’s have a howling good time as we discover more about the “coy” coyote! Find out about coyote life stories and play a coyote game too. Meet at the Campfire Circle and be sure to wear bug repellant! If it’s raining, meet at the main bathhouse.

9 p.m. – AWESOME OPOSSUM – Enjoy this slide-illustrated talk on Tennessee’s only marsupial and discover all about their amazing role in our environment. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or pool entrance if raining, to immerse yourself in the world of the Virginia opossum.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

9 a.m. – HIKE THE “WAHOO” TRAIL – Enjoy about four miles of strenuous hiking along an awesome trail! Come spend several hours in a beautiful and wild part of the park. Be sure to wear good walking shoes, comfortable clothes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking area (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville, TN).

9:30 a.m. – “FUZZ, PRICKLES & BUMPS” – Let’s use our sense of TOUCH to explore the forest. Meet at the camp store to begin our “touch & feel” hike.

12 p.m. – PARK CRITTER SUNCATCHERS – It’s high summer here in the park and the sun shines all day. Come catch some of the bright summer sun with a colorful park animal decoration. Meet us at the main bathhouse.

2 p.m. – LEAVE NO TRACE – We can enjoy the wilderness, and leave the land as beautiful as it was. Find out how to camp and hike, and leave no signs of your presence. Meet at the Campfire Circle (main bathhouse if it’s raining.

4 p.m. – LITTER BUGS – Meet at the Open Air Chapel and we’ll see what strange creatures we can create out of garbage. Bring at least five pieces of trash that you find along the way. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

5 p.m. – COOL DOWN LAKE WALK – Let’s dabble our toes in the water and enjoy all the “cool” discoveries. Meet at the Campfire Circle, east end of the campground.

6 p.m. – MEET THE OWL – Meet a REAL LIVE feathered hunter and learn his fascinating life story. Come to the Open Air Chapel and see “whooo…” is waiting for you. If it is raining, meet at the main bathhouse.

9 p.m. – NIGHT HIKE TO SINKING WATERS – It’s a whole different world out there at night! Tonight is our chance to discover the peace and the excitement of a night in the Sinking Waters wetland. Bring a dim flashlight and drive to the camp store. We’ll carpool out to the park backcountry.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

9 a.m. – SINKING WATERS RIDGE HIKE – Explore succession – the changing face of nature – on the first loop of the Sinking Waters Trail. We’ll discover the woodlands changing all around us! Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool to the start of the trail.

9:30 a.m. – LAKESIDE HIKE – Let’s enjoy a peaceful morning hike and find some different habitats along the Lakes trails. Meet at the main bathhouse.

11 a.m. – FINGER PAINT FROGS – Come discover all about the importance of our park’s frogs while creating your own froggy masterpiece! Meet at the Boundless Playground.

12 p.m. – CREEK WALK – Get on your old clothes and tennis shoes. It’s time to explore the cool, clear creek waters. We’ll discover a world of amazing life. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool. Be prepared to get wet!

2 p.m. – PAPER PALS – A folded piece of paper can become your own little animal. Learn the ancient art of origami, and create a critter who lives right here at the park – the box turtle! Meet at the main bathhouse.

3 p.m. – “WONDERFUL WACKY WET WEDNESDAY” – Let’s enjoy some kid-friendly water play and learning activities. You might even get to soak the park ranger. Meet at the Open Air Chapel and be prepared to get VERY WET!

5 p.m. – FISH TALES – Everyone enjoys a good story – and fishermen are well-known for their tales! Come swap some big ones at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bathhouse if it’s raining.

6 p.m. – MAKE A FISH – You won’t need bait or a hook, just your imagination and a little “fishy knowledge!” Meet at the Open Air Chapel to create your own watery friend. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

8 p.m. – SUNSET HIKE – Watch the sun go down across the green hills. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking area. This is a short, but rather steep hike. Bring a flashlight for the walk back down.

Thursday, Aug. 3

9:30 a.m. – DEVIL’S BACKBONE HIKE – Come hike to the high places and get some new views of our parkland. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool to the start of an invigorating hike.

11 a.m. – LEAF ART – Explore the artistic side of nature as we make leaf rubbings and decorate frames for our artwork! Meet at the main bathhouse. We’ll supply the materials, you supply the creative fingers.

1 p.m. – FERN “FRONDLING” – Make friends with some of the local ferns and their relatives. Meet at the main bathhouse.

2 p.m. – GETTING INTO GALLS – Did you know that plants get “warts” too? Come find the amazing story behind those strange little bumps on leaves and twigs. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

4 p.m. – LEAF HIKE – Leaves are shade on a hot summer day. Leaves are the green carpet of the hills. Leaves are full of amazing stories! Let’s walk under the leaves and listen in. Meet at the main bathhouse to start a short hike.

6 p.m. – NATIVE TREES – Let’s get “up close and personal” with our native “woody neighbors.” Come meet some of our oldest and best natural friends. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

7 p.m. – SEED ART – Come discover all the things you can create from tree seeds! Meet at the main bathhouse for some “crafty” fun.

8 p.m. – REDISCOVERING THE FOREST – Are we becoming nature-blind? Take an evening walk and we’ll discover things we might not have noticed before. Let’s discover some of the lesser-noticed aspects of the forest. We will meet at the camp store. Please bring water, sturdy shoes, and a curious mind!

9 p.m. – PLANTS & POLLINATORS – Enjoy a photo-illustrated talk on native wildflowers, and the “busy bugs” who help them thrive. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or pool entrance if it’s raining.

Friday, Aug. 4

9:30 a.m. – WAKE UP WALK – Let’s wake up our senses to morning in the forest. Meet at the camp store for a refreshing morning walk.

10:30 a.m. – MUD MARBLES – Before there were toy stores, kids had to build their own fun. Meet at the Open Air Chapel and we’ll turn ordinary mud into great playthings. Later today, when our marbles are dry, we’ll try some marble games. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

11:30 a.m. – NOISY TOYS – How did the pioneer children make music or noise? Make your very own “musical” instrument with a few simple things from nature. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to create some “beautiful music.” In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

1 p.m. – TRADITIONAL SEWING CIRCLE – If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to sew by hand, here’s your opportunity. Let’s learn some simple stitching techniques that were used for hundreds of years and are still used today. Meet at the main bathhouse.

2:30 p.m. – PEOPLE TRACKS – Every living thing changes the land it lives on. How have we people changed the parkland? Meet at the Open Air Chapel to begin a short hike as we “track down” signs of the many folks who have touched this land.

4 p.m. – PIONEER SUPPLY WALK – Try to meet your needs like the pioneers did. We’ll find our “supplies” waiting for us in the forest. Meet at the main bathhouse.

5 p.m. – MUD MARBLE TOURNAMENT – Meet at the Open Air Chapel to try out those marbles we made this morning. If you missed a chance to make your own, come anyway. We’ll have extras! (In case of rain, at the main bathhouse).

6 p.m. – OLD TIMEY GAMES – Enjoy some good-old fun! Try some games from the early settlement days of East Tennessee. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

7:30 p.m. – EVENING TEA TIME – The American sweetgum tree has been used for many things throughout history, but tonight it’s making tea. Join us at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining, to try this sweet and spicy tea that is high in antioxidants!

9 p.m. – TENNESSEE TALES – Enjoy new insights into Tennessee folklife as we share some good-old traditional tall tales. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or pool entrance if it rains.

Saturday, Aug. 5

9 a.m. – HIKE PAW PAW CREEK – Come hike a remote wetland trail. Discover the amazing natural diversity in these lush green woods. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot. Be sure to wear good hiking footwear.

10 a.m. – NATURE JOURNAL – Come create your own little “nature diary.” Your homemade book will be a perfect way to remember all your nature fun in the park! Meet at the main bathhouse.

1 p.m. – MUSHROOM MEANDER – There is so “mush room” for mushrooms at the park! Come take a walk down the cool and shady trail to meet these fungi and learn more about them. Drive to the camp store and we’ll carpool. Please wear sturdy shoes.

3 p.m. – WALKING TREES, FLYING PLANTS – Wind, water, and animals carry seeds of new trees and plants all across the land. Our “wind” can help too! Meet at the Open Air Chapel to show off your “hot air” and plant some new life. Meet at the main bathhouse if it rains.

4 p.m. – CRITTER PATHS – Be a critter detective! Find out what’s been wandering through the campground habitats. Meet at the camp store.

7 p.m. – RACCOON RASCALS – Come discover more about these fascinating fur buddies and learn more about their adventurous lives. Also, find out how to keep them out of your campsite! Meet at the Campfire Circle, east end of the main campground (pool entrance if it is raining).

Saturday, Aug. 6

9 a.m. – WORSHIP SERVICE – Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. Sponsored by the Colonial Heights Baptist Church.