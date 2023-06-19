KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another full slate of activities is planned for week four of Summer in the Park at Warriors’ Path State Park.

Connect with nature through a variety of activities, including wildlife demonstrations, hikes, arts and crafts, and more.

All activities are free.

Here are the events planned for June 19 – June 25 (all activities meet in and near the park’s main campground unless otherwise specified):

Monday, June 19

12 p.m. – HONEYSUCKLE BASKETS – Come try your hand at weaving baskets out of old honeysuckle vines! Those old-timey baskets are not as hard to make as they look! Meet at the main bathhouse.

3 p.m. – WEAR IT AWAY – Did you know that some of our parkland is disappearing? Come help us search for the amazing vanishing landscape. Meet at the camp store.

6 p.m. – FIELD VS. FOREST – Join us to discover the differences in field and forest environments and the importance of each to our park! Meet at the open-air chapel or main bathhouse if it is raining.

9 p.m. – WELCOME TO WARRIORS’ PATH – Enjoy a slide-illustrated tour of your state park and all it has to offer. Meet at the open-air chapel, or the pool entrance if it is raining.

Tuesday, June 20

9 a.m. – HIKE THE “WAHOO” TRAIL – Enjoy about four miles of strenuous hiking along an awesome trail! Come spend several hours in a beautiful and wild part of the park. Be sure to wear good walking shoes, comfortable clothes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the mountain bike trail parking area (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville, TN).

1 p.m. – JUNIOR RANGERS: TRAIL CLEANUP – Make our park a cleaner, healthier environment! You’ll make a big difference for our earth and begin to earn your Junior Ranger badge. Meet at the main bathhouse. Be prepared to get dirty!

2 p.m. – GETTING INTO GALLS – Did you know that plants get “warts” too? Come find the amazing story behind those odd little bumps on leaves and twigs. Meet at the open-air chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

3:30 p.m. – SEED PEOPLE – Come discover all the things you can create from tree seeds! Meet at the main bathhouse for some “crafty” fun.

6 p.m. – TREE TOOLS – How big is that tree? How old is it? What wildlife could be hiding in it? Come see and try out some of the tools that foresters use to study and protect our native trees. Meet at the open-air chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

9 p.m. – FOREST TREES – Take a “hike” from the comfort of your seat. Enjoy a “tour” of our nearby forest habitats using words and pictures. After the slide show, we’ll share a demonstration of how to identify our local trees. Meet at the open-air chapel, or pool entrance if it is raining.

Wednesday, June 21

9 a.m. – RIVERBANK STROLL – This green river valley has seen generations of travelers. This morning, we’ll travel together and search for signs of the wildlife and the people who came before us. Meet at the main campground.

11 a.m. – HABITATS – Can you figure out who is “at home” in the park’s natural places? Let’s check out some “bits and pieces” of nearby habitats! Meet at the open-air chapel, or at the main bathhouse if it’s raining.

1 p.m. – PAPER PALS – A folded piece of paper can become your own little animal. Learn the ancient art of origami and create a critter who lives right here at the park! Meet at the open-air chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

5 p.m. – BE AN ANIMAL! – If you were a park “critter,” where would you find the things you need to stay alive? Come on along for a “critter supply walk!” Meet at the open-air chapel. (Main bath house if it’s raining.)

8 p.m. – CAPTIVATING COYOTES – Let’s have a howling good time as we discover more about the “coy” coyote! Find out about coyote life stories and play a coyote game too. Meet at the open-air chapel! If it’s raining, meet at the pool entrance.

Thursday, June 22

8 a.m. – BREAKFAST WITH THE BIRDS – Come wake up to our feathered neighbors. Meet at the main bathhouse to begin a stroll through bird country! (The first 12 people to come get free doughnuts and juice!)

9:30 a.m. – UN-NATURE HIKE – Every part of nature is important. Even the small and common things have their place. But on this hike, some things just don’t belong! Help us find the nature mistakes. Meet at the main bathhouse.

12 p.m. – CORN HUSK CRAFTS – The early settlers along the warriors’ path couldn’t afford to waste anything! Even old corn husks could become a doll or toy. Meet at the open-air chapel to try this old-timey craft. If it’s raining, meet at the main bathhouse

3 p.m. – AWESOME ANTS – How much do you really know about these common little bugs? Let’s catch and learn about these critters! Meet at the main bathhouse.

5 p.m. – FIELD SWEEP – This green world at our feet is teeming with amazing life. Help us “sweep up” some field discoveries. Meet at the open-air chapel.

6 p.m. – NATURE GAMES – Don’t miss the natural fun – for the young or the young-at-heart! Meet at the open-air chapel for some lively games about our natural world. If it’s raining, meet at the main bathhouse.

9 p.m. – DRAGONFLIES – These fascinating insects have some amazing life stories to tell. Come enjoy a slide-illustrated talk about these “bugs” that zip through the summer skies. Meet at the open-air chapel, or the pool entrance if it’s raining.

Friday, June 23

9:30 a.m. – WETLAND WALK – Wetlands are wet and full of life! Come along for a soggy hike near Fall Creek, on the far side of the Devil’s Backbone. We might even spot a few dragonflies! Drive to the camp store and we’ll carpool.

1 p.m. – STREAMWORKS – Let’s be “environmental detectives!” We’ll get “up close and personal” with creek water and microplastics. Be prepared to get wet! Meet at the marina parking area.

3 p.m. – ENVIROSCAPE – WATERSHED WONDERS – Join us at the main bathhouse to discover the wonders of our watershed with this interactive water experiment. This program is partnered with, and made possible by, the Hands On! Discovery Center.

6 p.m. – SKULLS – NATURE’S TOOL BOX – Every animal carries along all the tools it needs for survival! Come investigate some natural “tool boxes,” and find out more about each animal’s job! Meet at the open-air chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

7 p.m. – TWILIGHT HIKE – As our day is winding down, many animals are just waking up. Come join us for a cool walk through the woods to look for signs of evening “critters”. Meet at the main bathhouse.

9 p.m. – LAMP-LIT NIGHT HIKE – Take a “de-light-full” hike through the creekside forest. We’ll light up the trail with old-timey kerosene lanterns and discover a “new world” of life after dark. We’ll supply the lanterns, but children should bring flashlights instead for safety. Meet at the park’s mountain bike parking area (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville, TN).

Saturday, June 24

9 a.m. – FALL CREEK LOOP TRAIL – Let’s hike the park’s most scenic trail! Enjoy beautiful vistas of the summer fields as we search for signs of the unique habitats in the open country. Drive to the camp store and we’ll caravan to the start of a two-hour hike.

1 p.m. – 100 INCH HIKE – Especially for small, tired feet! Discover life on the tiny side. This will also be a great chance to catch a critter for the races! Meet at the main bathhouse.

1:30 p.m. – CRITTER RACE FOR FREEDOM – Bring your best creepy crawler to the main bath house. They’ll all win because they’ll all get their freedom. No pets or flying creatures, please.

6 p.m. – EARTHBALL GAMES – Let’s have a ball – a six-foot tall ball!! Meet at the open-air chapel for some lively, cooperative games. If it rains, we’ll have some smaller ball games at the main bathhouse.

9 p.m. – CAMPFIRE – What a perfect combination: a dark night, a crackling fire, and some local, traditional ghost tales. Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the main campground. If it is raining, we’ll have an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.

Sunday, June 25

9 a.m. – WORSHIP SERVICE – Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the open-air chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. Sponsored by the Colonial Heights Baptist Church.