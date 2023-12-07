JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local mountain biking trail expansions and new projects are happening so regularly that Trek Bicycle’s Logan Mooney decided it was worth a celebration — and a call to arms of sorts.

The “State of the Trail” Thursday night from 6-8 p.m. will include separate updates on five different trail systems as well as a broader overview from a representative of the area’s mountain biking “nerve center” — the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association.

“Here in the shop, we’re always having customers coming in unaware of all these individual products or projects,” Mooney said. “It’s really an opportunity to bring everyone together and highlight everything we have in our region.”

The event, which also includes chili, will feature updates on these trail systems, which represent less than half of the area’s nearby mountain biking opportunities.

SORBA-Tri-Cities’ Jamison Evans will provide the general overview.

Logan Mooney of Trek Johnson City organized the State of the Trail event. (Photo: WJHL)

“Consumers, or you and I, if we want to get involved the easiest way to get involved is SORBA,” Mooney said. “With Erwin and Winged Deer and Tannery, they’ve had a part in all of it and that is kind of the connector piece.”

The group connects a large and growing network of opportunities that Mooney said makes Tri-Citians “pretty spoiled.”

“During the week if I want to leave from my doorstep and I can be to a free city park within 15 minutes and I’ve got multiple options of those,” he said. “And if I want to go to the national forest and get lost for a few hours, I can do that.

“Places like Hampton and Erwin are purpose-built for cycling, but we also have places that are multi-use, where I can take my dog or I can go walk with my family.”

In addition to informing people about what is out there for them to enjoy, Mooney hopes to highlight the volunteer-led work “and create some hype” around it. Many of the trails are volunteer-run and maintained. In fact, there’s a trail workday at Johnson City’s Tannery Knobs this Saturday.

“The big thing is to really connect all these users of these trail systems and the projects themselves so that when people care about something, they’re going to protect it, they’re going to make it better and they’re going to want to keep making it better for more generations.”