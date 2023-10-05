NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three Northeast Tennessee towns have been awarded state grants for parks and recreation projects.

The grants were announced Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). Around $26.5 million was awarded to 32 communities across the state.

“From Mountain City to Memphis, our state is blessed with natural beauty and rich resources,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a release. “These investments are critical in providing outdoor experiences for Tennesseans to enjoy for generations to come, and I appreciate the Tennessee General Assembly’s partnership in this effort.”

The funding was made possible through the Local Parks and Recreation Fund administered by TDEC’s Division of Recreation Resources.

Town of Jonesborough

Jonesborough was awarded $2.4 million for the creation of a new park at 720 N. Cherokee Street.

Tiger Park will feature a pavilion, four playgrounds, tennis and pickleball courts, a rubberized track, a restroom and concession facility, and more, according to TDEC.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Town of Mount Carmel

The state awarded $200,000 for improvements at Mount Carmel City Park, including ADA improvements to the walking trail and a new restroom facility.

Town of Rogersville

Rogersville City Park will see improvements thanks to a $500,000 grant to the town. The funds will be used to construct an ADA-compliant playground, concession and restroom facility, walkways, and more.