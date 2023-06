WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Spearhead Trails will begin offering a 3-Day Trail Permit on June 30.

The Southwest Regional Recreation Authority announced on Monday the new permit will give riders access to motorized and nonmotorized Spearhead Trails systems for 72 consecutive hours.

The permit is $20 per rider.

For more information on Spearhead Trails or to order a 3-Day permit, click here.