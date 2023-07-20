GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) – Fans of offroading can find three days of fun in Grundy, Virginia late July.

The Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem event returns for its second year July 27-29.

The event will feature ATV, UTV and MX competitions and races, live music, food trucks and more.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Entry to Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem is $25, which covers all three days. Children 12 and under get free admission.

A schedule of the planned events for each day was provided by Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure. More information on vendors, admission, camping and admission can be found online.

Events planned for July 27 are as follows:

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Kids Zone (including inflatables open)

10:30 a.m.: Blindfold Breakout

11:30 a.m.: Tire Slingin’

2 p.m.: Dizzy Daze

4 p.m.: UTV Pull

5 p.m.: Corn Hole Tournament

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Bingo Bedlam with DeeJay J.P. the Great

10:30 p.m.: Moonlight Madness Night Ride to Grundy (Three-hour ride)

Friday, July 28 events include:

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Kids Zone (including inflatables) open

10:30 a.m.: Crazy Eights Barrel Racing

12 noon: Mud Bog Dash

2 p.m.: Drag Race Frenzy

4:30 p.m.: Rally Course Rampage

Tricked-Out Ride Contest – Got wild lights? Custom Art? One-of-a-kind machine? Come and show it off and try to get that prize for Best Lookin’ Ride of the event. Submit a photo of your machine taken at the mayhem tire to info@sgadventures.com by the deadline Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m.

6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.: Classic rock music by Coal Camp, of Lebanon, who will be followed by crowd pleaser and headliner Midlife Crisis, of Hazard, Ky.

Saturday, July 29 events are as follows:

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Kids Zone (including inflatables) open

10:30 a.m.: Havoc Highway

11 a.m.: Tricked-Out Ride Photo Contest deadline

11:30 a.m.: Cyclone (Driving Donuts)

1 p.m.: Hillfest Duals

4 p.m.: Muddy Bog Blitz

7 p.m.: Awards Ceremony, Raffle and Drawing for winner of the BEAST trailer

7 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.: Music by Mountain Valley with Cody Kennedy followed by headliner The Jess Zimmerman Band

Fireworks, sponsored by Food City, will close out this year’s event after the concert ends.

Billie Campbell, the owner of Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure, joined the Good Morning Tri-Cities team Thursday to talk about some of the planned events.