GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — The Southern Gap Elk Fest returns to Southwest Virginia in October for three days of outdoor fun, educational activities and more.

The festival takes place Oct. 26-28 at Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure in Grundy and features something for everyone in the family.

A release from organizers said a number of events are lined up, including guided elk tours, bonfire storytelling, live music, artwork showcases, an ATV Sasquatch hunt and the annual wild game dinner.

Along with plenty of adventurous outdoor events, lots of activities for kids will be available, as well, including pumpkin painting, inflatables, petting zoo, pond fishing and hay rides. Educational demos and seminars will include blacksmithing, wood carving, elk restoration efforts and birding.

Headlining the music stage will be Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys on Oct. 28.

The event is made possible thanks to a team effort from the Buchanan County Tourism, Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure, SWVA Sportsmen and the SWVA Coalfields Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Admission to the Southern Gap Elk Fest is free to the public, but some activities and excursions come with a fee, according to the release.

More information on the event can be found by contacting the Southern Gap Visitor Center office at 276-244-1111, emailing info@sgadventures.com or calling the Buchanan County Tourism Office at 276-312-5033.