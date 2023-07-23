KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Warriors’ Path State Park’s annual Summer in the Park program is entering its ninth week.

A variety of activities are planned for each day and they’re all free to the public.

Here are the events planned for July 24 – 30 (all activities meet in and near the park’s main campground unless otherwise specified):

Monday, July 24

2 p.m. – MID-DAY STROLL – Enjoy the cool, the peace, and the special discoveries of mid-day in the forest. Meet at the main bathhouse for a short, refreshing hike.

4 p.m. – TOILET PAPER ROLL BIRD FEEDERS – Let’s make a snack for our feathered friends! Meet at the main bathhouse, and you’ll be able to bring back home your own little bird feeder.

6 p.m. – WEEDS! – There are more weeds among us than we may realize – many of which are edible! Join us at the main bathhouse to learn about different plants that aren’t necessarily supposed to be here.

9 p.m. – MYSTERIOUS MUSHROOMS – These mysterious organisms hold amazing secrets. Discover the hidden world of mushrooms in this slide-illustrated talk. Meet at the pool entrance.

Tuesday, July 25

10 a.m. – KAYAK FLOAT – A quiet kayak in the bright waters – there’s no better way to enjoy the beauty and excitement of life in the lake! See nature from a whole new perspective. NOTES – You must sign up in advance on the park website. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, and anyone under 18 must have an adult to sign a release form. Meet at the Marina.

1 p.m. – CRAZY CRAWDADS – These small, freshwater “lobsters” can be found in our park’s water! Meet us at the Open Air Chapel and please wear clothes and shoes you don’t mind getting wet.

3 p.m. – WATERSCOPES – Make your own “window” into the world of water. Meet at the Boundless Playground entrance and we’ll build a little tool to help us see life in the creek.

4 p.m. – LAKE HOLLOW HIKE – Let’s enjoy the rich discoveries of land and water life along the Lake Hollow trail. Meet at the Camp Store and we will head down the trail!

5 p.m. – FINGER-PAINT FISH – Come discover all about the importance of our park’s fish while creating your own fishy masterpiece! Meet at the main bathhouse.

6:30 p.m. – NATURE MYSTERY BAG – Try your hand at discovering some natural textures. See if you can guess which natural object is which. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the main bathhouse if it is raining.

Wednesday, July 26

9 a.m. – WAKE UP AND SMELL THE PAWPAWS – Come explore a big patch of pawpaws with us this morning and even give them a smell. Be sure to wear comfortable clothes, good hiking shoes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking area (at the end of Freeman Rd, Blountville).

11 a.m. – CLAY PLAY – Come join us for fun and games with the help of nature’s craziest soils. Be ready to get messy and muddy! Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

2 p.m. – SILLY SALAMANDERS – Appalachia is home to more salamanders than any other region in the world! Meet at the main bathhouse to create your very own silly salamanders and discover just how important these little guys really are.

3 p.m. – “WONDERFUL WACKY WET WEDNESDAY” – Let’s enjoy some kid-friendly water play and learning activities. You might even get to soak the park ranger. Meet at the Open Air Chapel and be prepared to get VERY WET!

4:30 p.m. – RIPARIAN RETREAT – Riparian means along the creek bank! Come along for a cool hike near Fall Creek, on the far side of the Devil’s Backbone. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool.

7 p.m. – LAKESIDE HIKE – Let’s enjoy a peaceful evening hike and find some different habitats along the Lakeshore and Connector trails. Meet at the main bathhouse.

9 p.m. – BEDTIME STORY – Join us for a short story on how our raccoons got their coats. Meet at the Campfire Circle for a peaceful way to end your evening. (In case of rain, meet at the pool entrance).

Thursday, July 27

9 a.m. – SINKING WATERS HIKE – Come hike through a unique wetland home without getting wet! Discover the “sink” of Sinking Waters! Drive to the camp store and we’ll carpool.

11 a.m. – “SHEDDING” LIGHT ON OUR SLITHERING FRIENDS – Did you know that snakes shed their skin? Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or pool entrance if raining, to find out all about snake sheds.

2 p.m. – TURTLE TALK – Meet a real, live “shelled friend” and find out more about their amazing lives. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

3 p.m. – ANIMAL BINGO – Test your knowledge of park wildlife with this new twist on a good old game. You might even win a prize! Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

4:30 p.m. – NATURE PAINTERS – Here’s your opportunity to be a modern Van Gogh by getting time to paint in nature. For the serious painter as well as the beginner, this is the chance to artistically re-create our natural surroundings. Feel free to bring your own supplies if you have them! Meet at the main bathhouse.

6 p.m. – OWL PELLETS – What could be more gross, but also more exciting, than checking out some owl vomit! Don’t worry, these pellets are all germ-free. But they sure are full of bones. Use your detective skills to find out what the owls had for supper! Meet at the Open Air Chapel (main bathhouse if it is raining.)

9 p.m. – MARVELOUS MOTHS – Come share exciting discoveries about our park’s marvelous moths. Meet at the pool entrance for a slide show presentation on these fuzzy flyers.

Friday, July 28

10 a.m. – RAFT CRAFT – Years ago, men needed to know how to make rafts of huge logs to travel the river and sell timber. Today we can make little rafts for fun and to remember those early days. Meet at the Campfire Circle, east end of the campground (or main bathhouse if it is raining). Wear clothes and shoes you don’t mind getting wet because we might try out our new rafts at the lake shore!

12 p.m. – MID-DAY STROLL – Enjoy the cool, the peace, and the special discoveries of mid-day in the forest. Meet at the main bathhouse for a short, refreshing hike.

3 p.m. – THE WARRIORS’ PATH – Why was our park named “Warriors’ Path?” Take a short hike to find out more. Meet at the main bathhouse.

5 p.m. – CORN HUSK CRAFTS – The early settlers along the Warriors’ Path couldn’t afford to waste anything! Even old corn husks could become a doll or toy. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to try this old-timey craft. If it’s raining, meet at the main bathhouse.

6:30 p.m. – PIONEER SUPPLY WALK – Try to meet your needs like the pioneers did. We’ll find our “supplies” waiting for us in the forest. Meet at the Campfire Circle at the east end of the campground.

7:30 p.m. – EVENING TEA TIME – Join us at the main bathhouse to try this delicious sleepy-time tea! Discover the benefits and wonders of pine leaf tea tonight.

9 p.m. – CAPTIVATING COYOTES – Let’s have a howling good time as we discover more about the “coy” coyote! Find out about coyote life stories and play a coyote game too. Meet at the Open Air Chapel! If it’s raining, meet at the pool entrance.

Saturday, July 29

10 a.m. – CREEK WALK – Get on your old clothes and tennis shoes. It’s time to explore the cool, clear creek waters. We’ll discover a world of amazing life. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool. Be prepared to get wet!

1 p.m. – GET WEAVING – Learn the ancient art of hand weaving. Meet at the main bathhouse and see how creative you can be with a bit of yarn and your hands!

7 p.m. – SLANTING LIGHT STROLL – Come for a relaxing meander to look for animal signs as the nighttime animals start to stir and the sun starts to cast long shadows through the woods. Meet at the Campfire Circle at the east end of the campground.

9 p.m. – CAMPFIRE – What a great combination: a dark night, a bright fire, and some traditional riddles. Meet at the Campfire Circle, east end of the main campground. If it’s raining, we’ll have an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.

Sunday, July 30

9 a.m. – WORSHIP SERVICE – Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. Sponsored by the Colonial Heights Baptist Church.