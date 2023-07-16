KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you are looking for something to do this week, Warriors’ Path State Park has dozens of activities planned for the eighth week of the Summer in the Park program.

A variety of activities are planned for each day and they’re all free to the public.

Here are the events planned for July 17 – 23 (all activities meet in and near the park’s main campground unless otherwise specified):

Monday, July 17

2 p.m. – LITTER BUGS – Meet at the Open Air Chapel and we’ll see what strange creatures we can create out of garbage. Bring at least five pieces of trash that you find along the way. (At the main bathhouse if it rains).

4 p.m. – WEAR IT AWAY – Did you know that some of our parkland is disappearing? Come help us search for the amazing vanishing landscape. Meet at the camp store.

7 p.m. – SUSTAINABILITY 101 – We all know recycling and conserving resources is good for the Earth, and good for us too! Come find out more about sustainability – easy ways to keep our park, and our planet, a green healthy place. Meet at the Open Air Chapel (main bathhouse if it’s raining).

9 p.m. – LONG-LOST SPECIES – A surprising number of animals and plants have faded away and are now only part of Tennessee’s history. Come discover the bittersweet story of extinction in our region. Enjoy a slide-illustrated talk on some “ghosts from the past,” at the Open Air Chapel, or pool entrance if it is raining.

Tuesday, July 18

9 a.m. – HIKE THE “WAHOO” TRAIL – Enjoy about four miles of strenuous hiking along an awesome trail! Come spend several hours in a beautiful and wild part of the park. Be sure to wear good walking shoes, comfortable clothes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking area (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville, TN).

10:30 a.m. – DUCK ISLAND BIKE RIDE – Meet at the camp store and we’ll pedal on down to Duck Island! See what the lake is like now, and find out about the river it used to be. Note that ALL riders MUST wear a bicycle helmet! Children 12 or under must be accompanied by an adult!

1 p.m. – RIVERBANK STROLL – This green river valley has seen generations of travelers. This afternoon we’ll travel together and search for signs of the wildlife and the people who came before us. Meet at the main campground bath house for a shady green walk.

3 p.m. – MAKE A FISH – You won’t need bait or a hook, just your imagination and a little “fishy knowledge!” Meet at the Open Air Chapel to create your own watery friend. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

4 p.m. – COOL DOWN LAKE WALK – Let’s dabble our toes in the water and enjoy all the “cool” discoveries. Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the main campground.

5 p.m. – STREAMWORKS – Let’s be “environmental detectives!” We’ll get “up close and personal” with creek water and microplastics. Be prepared to get wet! Meet at the Marina parking area.

6 p.m. – RECYCLING NATURE – Our earth is designed for recycling! Come experience some natural cycles along the Lake Hollow Trail. Meet at the camp store.

7 p.m. – NOISY TOYS – How did the pioneer children make music or noise? Make your very own “musical” instrument with a few simple things from nature. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to create some “beautiful music.” In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

9 p.m. – WILDLIFE TRACKING – You can be a wildlife detective! Learn to read the tracks, scats, and other signs of our nearby wild creatures. Meet one of our “wildlife ambassadors” at the Open Air Chapel and enjoy his tracking lesson. (In case of rain, meet at the pool entrance.)

Wednesday, July 19

9:30 a.m. – DEVIL’S BACKBONE HIKE – Come hike to the high places, and get some new views of our park land. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool to the start of an invigorating hike.

11 a.m. – BUILD A BUG – They’re more than just creepy crawlers. Take a closer look – insects have some amazing colors and patterns! Let’s use insects as “living models” for our art. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

12 p.m. – CREEK WALK – Get on your old clothes and tennis shoes. It’s time to explore the cool, clear creek waters. We’ll discover a world of amazing life. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool. Be prepared to get wet!

1:30 p.m. – WHAT’S A PATH? – There are so many paths, and so many kinds of paths, here at Warriors’ Path!! Meet at the Open Air Chapel to find out WHY it’s called “Warriors’ Path,” and to discuss the many paths you can discover here. (In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.)

2:30 p.m. – INSECT WALK – Don’t let them “bug” you! Instead, have some fun discovering more about insects. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the main bathhouse if it is raining.

4 p.m. – JUNIOR RANGERS: TRAIL CLEANUP – Make our park a cleaner, healthier environment! You’ll make a big difference for our earth, and begin to earn your Junior Ranger badge. Meet at the main bathhouse. Be prepared to get dirty.

5:30 p.m. – A NUTTY FRUITY HIKE – No, we’re not “nuts,” we’re just trying to find some wildlife food. Meet at the main bathhouse to search for some ripe discoveries.

7:30 p.m. – SLANTING LIGHT STROLL – Come for a relaxing meander to look for animal signs as the nighttime animals start to stir and the sun starts to cast long shadows through the woods. Meet at the Campfire Circle on the east end of the campground.

9 p.m. – NATURE’S FIREWORKS – Everyone loves watching and catching these “flying flashlights!” Come watch and discover more about these amazing insects and their delightful life story. Meet at the Open Air Chapel (pool entrance if it rains).

Thursday, July 20

9 a.m. – FALL CREEK LOOP TRAIL – Enjoy beautiful vistas of the summer fields, as we search for signs of the unique habitats in the open country. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool to the start of a two-hour hike.

10 a.m. – “FUZZ, PRICKLES & BUMPS” – Let’s use our sense of TOUCH to explore the forest. Meet at the camp store to begin our “touch & feel” hike.

11 a.m. – SEED ART – Come discover all the things you can create from tree seeds! Meet at the main bathhouse for some “crafty” fun.

1 p.m. – MICRO-PARKS – Here’s your chance to plan and share your own nature park. You might even get “paid” by your “customers!” Bring your best park managing skills to the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

3 p.m. – STORY HOUR – THE LORAX – Come relax under a big shade tree during the heat of the day to enjoy a classic conservation story. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

4 p.m. – LEAF ART – Explore the artistic side of nature as we make leaf rubbings and decorate frames for our artwork! Meet at the main bathhouse. We’ll supply the materials, you supply the creative fingers.

5 p.m. – BOTANY BONANZA – Enjoy a green little stroll to meet our leafy neighbors. Meet at the camp store.

6 p.m. – WEATHER OR NOT – People have always wondered about the weather, especially what kind of weather is coming. Come share some old-timey weather folklore, and some modern-day wisdom to help you guess what weather to expect. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

7 p.m. – BIRDS OF PREY – Meet some real live feathered hunters. Come to the Open Air Chapel and see “whooo…” is waiting for you. If it is raining, meet at the main bathhouse.

9 p.m. – HUG-A-TREE AND SURVIVE – Do you know how to keep yourself and your children safe in the woods? Enjoy this special slide program on how to keep from getting lost, and how to keep safe if you are lost in the woods. Meet at the OpenAir Chapel, or pool entrance if it is raining.

Friday, July 21

9 a.m. – WHITETAIL HIKE – Come investigate some ancient forests, and find out more about this special habitat. We might even spot some deer “at home” in their habitat. Meet at the park’s Mountain Bike Trailhead (at the end of Freeman Rd, Blountville, TN).

10 a.m. – MEDICINAL PLANTS RAMBLE – Come see what our ancestors ate and what they used to cure their ills. Meet at the Open Air Chapel and we will head on down the trail.

12 p.m. – PICNIC TEA TIME – Join us at the main bathhouse to try this delicious and traditional tea made from a common “weed”. Discover the importance and history of Wood Sorrel while enjoying this tart, lemony tea. You can even bring a picnic lunch to eat during teatime too!

1:30 p.m. – ROPE AND CORD MAKING – How did our pioneer ancestors make something as simple, and as important, as a sturdy rope or string? Try your hand at this traditional craft. Meet at the main bathhouse.

4 p.m. – PAPER MAKING – Here’s a great way to recycle, and create your own handmade paper. Meet at the main bathhouse.

5 p.m. – SKULLS – NATURE’S TOOLBOX – Every animal carries along all the tools it needs for survival! Come investigate some natural “toolboxes,” and find out more about each animal’s job! Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

6 p.m. – PLANT DEFENSES – How do plants defend themselves from weather, from hungry critters, and from other dangers? Let’s get a close look at “war” in the plant world! Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

7 p.m. – TAG – You’re it! You’re the one we need to make all these great tag games work. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for all kinds of tag games. If it is raining, meet at the main bathhouse.

9 p.m. – CAMPFIRE – What a perfect combination: a dark night, a crackling fire, and some local, traditional ghost tales. Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the main campground. If it is raining, we’ll have an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.

Saturday, July 22

9 a.m. – HIKE THE “DARWIN’S REVENGE” TRAIL – It may have a very strange name, but it is an awesome trail! Come spend several hours in one of the most beautiful and wildest parts of the park. Be sure to wear good walking shoes, comfortable clothes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the park’s Mountain Bike Trail parking lot (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville, TN).

12 p.m. – BUILD A BIRD’S NEST – Birds can do it, but can we? Let’s find out who is a real “bird brain”. Meet at the main bathhouse.

2 p.m. – CRITTER PATHS – Be a critter detective! Find out what’s been wandering through the campground habitats. Meet at the camp store.

4 p.m. – WEB OF LIFE – Every living thing is part of the web! Help us get really “tied up” in our work as we build our own living web. You’ll see natural places like you’ve never seen them before! Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

6:30 p.m. – ANIMAL MASKS – What can you be? A wolf? A bear? A kitten? Or maybe a creature you design yourself! Bring your imagination to the main bathhouse.

9 p.m. – CRITTER CAMPFIRE – What a great combination: a dark night, a bright fire, and some exciting animal tales. If you made a mask with us at 6:30, be sure to bring it to the campfire! Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the main campground. (At the pool entrance if it’s raining).

Sunday, July 23

9 a.m. – WORSHIP SERVICE – Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. Sponsored by the Colonial Heights Baptist Church.