KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Warriors’ Path State Park’s annual Summer in the Park program is entering its seventh week.

Dozens of daily activities showcasing both nature and the park are planned. This week, participants can race “creepy crawlers,” sit around a campfire, craft their own animal masks and hummingbird feeders, and more.

All activities are free.

Here are the events planned for July 10 – 16 (all activities meet in and near the park’s main campground unless otherwise specified):

Monday, July 10

2 p.m. – POLLINATION STATION – Bees aren’t the only pollinators! Meet at the pool entrance for a short walk to discover the many essential pollinators in our park!

5 p.m. – HUMMINGBIRD FEEDERS – Everyone loves to watch these tiny, speedy birds! You can get a much closer look if you offer them the right kind of snack. Meet at the main bathhouse to find out about the best plants for hummingbirds, and to make your own hummingbird feeder. Bring a 1/2 liter soft drink bottle if you can.

7 p.m. – COOL DOWN LAKE WALK – Let’s dabble our toes in the water and enjoy all the “cool” discoveries. Meet at the campfire circle at the east end of the campground.

9 p.m. – OUR BACKYARD BATS – Bats live in almost every community in North America! Come discover more about our neighborhood bats with an interactive slideshow. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or pool entrance if it’s raining.

Tuesday, July 11

9:30 a.m. – FOREST DISCOVERY HIKE – Be a forest detective! Come explore the web of connections along the forest trail. Meet at the Open Air Chapel.

11 a.m. – SPORE PRINTS – Come join us for some old-fashioned mushroom hunting! Find out more about how mushrooms spread spores and create some amazing art with mushroom spores. Meet at the main bathhouse.

12 p.m. – BUILD A TREE – Meet at the main bathhouse to create your own woody “friend!” We’ll supply the craft materials, you supply the creative fingers.

2 p.m. – LEAF MOBILES – How peaceful it is to sit under a summer tree and watch the leave move in the wind! Come make your own leafy “tree” to enjoy and remember the summer forests. Meet at the main bathhouse.

3 p.m. – POISON IVY – Don’t let fear of a little itch keep you out of the lovely summer woods! Learn to be safe around this “sneaky” plant. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

4 p.m. – LOVELY LICHENS – Come walk to discover some of our park’s most amazing plants! You’ll really “take a liking” to them! Meet at the main bathhouse.

5 p.m. – NATURE GAMES – Don’t miss the natural fun – for the young or the young-at-heart! Meet at the Open Air Chapel for some lively games about our natural world. If it’s raining, meet at the main bathhouse.

7 p.m. – TREE TOOLS – How big is that tree? How old is it? What wildlife could be hiding in it? Come see and try out some of the tools that foresters use to study and protect our native trees. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

9 p.m. – FOREST TREES – Take a “hike” from the comfort of your seat. Enjoy a “tour” of our nearby forest habitats using words and pictures. After the slide show, we’ll share a demonstration of how to identify our local trees. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or pool entrance if it is raining.

Wednesday, July 12

8 a.m. – BREAKFAST WITH THE BIRDS – Come wake up to our feathered neighbors. Meet at the main bathhouse to begin a stroll through bird country! (The first 12 people to come get free doughnuts & juice!)

10 a.m. – WHAT’S UP WITH THE WIND? – From gentle summer breezes to howling hurricanes, the wind is one of nature’s most important travelers. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to “travel along.” In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

1 p.m. – FIELD SWEEP – This green world at our feet is teeming with amazing life. Help us “sweep up” some field discoveries. Meet at the Open Air Chapel.

2 p.m. – WOW CLOUD – Create your own cloudy sky craft. Discover more about those cool summer cloud patterns. Meet at the main bathhouse.

3 p.m. – TURKEY TALK – Let’s “talk turkey” about our biggest native game bird. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

4 p.m. – “WONDERFUL WACKY WET WEDNESDAY” – Let’s enjoy some kid-friendly water play and learning activities. You might even get to soak the park ranger. Meet at the Open Air Chapel and be prepared to get VERY WET!

6 p.m. – NATURE’S SKYSCRAPERS – Forests are like apartment houses! Come along on this forest hike, and we’ll find out more about who lives “upstairs.” Meet at the Campfire Circle on the east end of the campground.

7 p.m. – MAKE A MARSUPIAL – Have a blast crafting your own opossum! You can even show off your creation at the 9 p.m. slideshow show. Meet at the main bathhouse and wear a shirt you don’t mind getting paint on – just in case.

9 p.m. – AWESOME OPOSSUM – Enjoy this slide-illustrated talk on Tennessee’s only marsupial and discover all about their amazing role in our environment. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or pool entrance if raining, to immerse yourself in the world of the Virginia opossum.

Thursday, July 13

9 a.m. – SINKING WATERS RIDGE HIKE – Explore succession, the changing face of nature, on the first loop of the Sinking Waters Trail. We’ll discover the woodlands changing all around us! Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool to the start of the trail.

10 a.m. – BIRDING SCAVENGER HUNT – There are MANY different kinds of birds here at Warriors’ Path! Challenge yourself to find our park’s feathered friends. Bring your eyes and ears to the Open Air Chapel (main bathhouse if it’s raining) to discuss park birds and to get a park bird checklist. Find them by 8 p.m., and then meet back at the Open Air Chapel to get your birding participation prize!

11 a.m. – MUD ART – Let’s have a messy, slimy good time! You’ll be amazed at how creative you can be with nature’s own “finger-paints”. Meet at the Boundless Playground to create your own natural masterpiece.

1:30 p.m. – CONES & CONIFERS STROLL – Let’s walk beneath the pines and discover more about our cone-bearing tree friends. Meet at the camp store for a short stroll.

2:30 p.m. – PINE CONE OWLS – Owls don’t grow on pine trees! But we can use pine cones to create a quiet little owl. We’ll provide the pine cones, you supply the creativity! Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bathhouse if it’s raining.

4 p.m. – WINGED WONDERS – Enjoy a leisurely afternoon stroll to visit with some of nature’s most beautiful insects! Meet at the camp store for a stroll to butterfly habitat.

6 p.m. – MEET THE OWL – Meet a REAL LIVE feathered hunter and learn his fascinating life story. Come to the Open Air Chapel and see “whooo…” is waiting for you. If it is raining, meet at the main bathhouse.

7 p.m. – SLANTING LIGHT STROLL – Come for a relaxing meander to look for animal signs as the nighttime animals start to stir and the sun starts to cast long shadows through the woods. Meet at the camp store.

9 p.m. – NIGHT HIKE TO SINKING WATERS – It’s a whole different world out there at night! Tonight is our chance to discover the peace and the excitement of a night in the Sinking Waters wetland. Bring a dim flashlight and drive to the camp store. We’ll caravan to the backcountry.

Friday, July 14

9:30 a.m. – MORNING CRITTERS – We may think it’s too early to be out and about, but park critters see things differently! Come and see which animals are up and going while we are still eager to sleep. Meet at the Open Air Chapel.

10:30 a.m. – LEAF HIKE – Leaves are shade on a hot summer day. Leaves are the green carpet of the hills. Leaves are full of amazing stories! Let’s walk under the leaves and listen in. Meet at the main bathhouse to start a short hike.

1 p.m. – BIKE RIDE TO SHIPLEY CEMETERY – Long years before this was a park, it was the Shipley family farm. As we visit their family cemetery, and the green hills beyond, we can get a better feeling for their land and their lives. Pedal on down to the camp store. Note that ALL riders MUST wear a bicycle helmet. Children 10 or under must be accompanied by an adult!

2 p.m. – WHERE’S MY HOME? – We have many and varied homes – and so do our wild neighbors. Come investigate some natural homes. Meet at the Campfire Circle on the east end of the campground.

3:30 p.m. – SENSORY STROLL – Let’s put all five of our senses to the test while going on this short hike. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to begin our amazing discovery walk.

5 p.m. – COOL DOWN LAKE WALK – Let’s dabble our toes in the water and enjoy all the “cool” discoveries. Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the campground.

6 p.m. – OLD TIMEY GAMES – Enjoy some good-old fun! Try some games from the early settlement days of East Tennessee. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

7 p.m. – EVENING TEA TIME – Join us to wind down the evening with some delicious and “purifying” spicebush tea! Meet us at the main bathhouse to discover the many uses of our native Northern Spicebush.

9 p.m. – TENNESSEE TALES – Enjoy a slide-illustrated talk on Tennessee folklife and then share some good-old traditional tall tales. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or pool entrance if it rains.

Saturday, July 15

9 a.m. – HIKE THE BONEYARD – Come explore a remote corner of Warriors’ Path, full of geologic discoveries. This will be a challenging 2-3 mile hike, so be sure to wear comfortable clothes, good hiking shoes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the park’s mountain bike parking, at the end of Freeman Rd, Blountville TN.

1 p.m. – TURTLE TALK – Meet some real, live “shelled friends” and find out more about their amazing lives. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

2:30 p.m. – 100 INCH HIKE – Especially for small, tired feet! Discover life on the tiny side. This will also be a great chance to catch a critter for the races! Meet at the main bathhouse.

3 p.m. – CRITTER RACE FOR FREEDOM – Bring your best creepy crawler to the main bath house. They’ll all win because they’ll all get their freedom. No pets or flying creatures, please.

4 p.m. – WALKING TREES, FLYING PLANTS – Wind, water, and animals carry seeds of new trees and plants all across the land. Our “wind” can help too! Meet at the Open Air Chapel to show off your “hot air” and plant some new life. Meet at the main bathhouse if it rains.

6 p.m. – ANIMAL MASKS – What can you be? A wolf? A bear? A kitten? Or maybe a creature you design yourself! Bring your imagination to the main bathhouse.

9 p.m. – CRITTER CAMPFIRE – What a great combination: a dark night, a bright fire, and some exciting animal tales. If you made a mask with us at 6 p.m., be sure to bring it to the campfire! Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the main campground. If it is raining, we’ll have an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.

Sunday, July 16

9 a.m. – WORSHIP SERVICE – Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. Sponsored by the Colonial Heights Baptist Church.