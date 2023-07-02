KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Week 6 of Summer in the Park will bring another round of outdoor and nature-related activities to Warriors’ Path State Park.

Dozens of events will showcase both nature and the park. With Tuesday being July 4, some will even be patriotic.

All activities are free to the public.

Here are the events planned for July 3 – 9 (all activities meet in and near the park’s main campground unless otherwise specified):

Monday, July 3

1 p.m. – UN-NATURE HIKE – We people can make big changes in nature – some are good, some not so good. Come on along and we’ll look for clues of these changes. We can even collect some of these clues for our 3 p.m. Litter Bug Program! Meet at the open air chapel.

3 p.m. – LITTER BUGS – Meet at the open air chapel and we’ll see what strange creatures we can create out of garbage. Bring at least five pieces of trash that you find along the way. Meet at the main bathhouse if it rains.

5 p.m. – INSECT ART – They’re more than just creepy crawlers – insects have some amazing colors and patterns! Let’s use insects as “living models” for our art. Meet at the open air chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

7 p.m. – NATURE’S CLEANUP CREW – Come meet some of nature’s most important workers – the decomposers. See who’s been “cleaning up” out there! Meet at the open air chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

Tuesday, July 4

9 a.m. – GOOD MORNING U.S.A! – Come wake up to a full day of patriotic events by taking a leisurely morning stroll on the campground’s trails. Meet at the camp store.

10 a.m. – PATRIOTIC PICNIC HIKE – Enjoy a scenic hike in the park’s backcountry. As we hike, we’ll find out how the early people traveled and what they ate along the way. Please bring lunch and water. This trip will be around 3 hours – be sure to wear good hiking footwear. Meet at the pool parking lot and we will carpool.

12 p.m. – 4TH OF JULY ROCKETS – Come create your own park-friendly “firework” out of recycled materials. Meet us at the main bathhouse. Bring your creativity and we will bring the supplies!

2 p.m. – PATRIOTIC GAMES – “One if by land, two if by sea…” will guide our field games. Will you be able to conquer the British? Meet at the open air chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

3:30 p.m. – DINO EGG HUNT – Meet us at the Boundless Playground to travel back in time and hunt for this delicious dinosaur egg!

6 p.m. – PARADE PREP – Join us at the main bathhouse to decorate your wagon, your bicycle, your stroller or even your dog’s leash for the 7 p.m. Mini Parade. Everyone is welcome. Children under 10 must bring a parent.

7 p.m. – 4TH OF JULY MINI PARADE – Bring your patriotic, decorated gear and meet us at the main bathhouse to begin our campground parade! Everyone is welcome. Children under 10 must bring a parent.

Wednesday, July 5

9 a.m. – RIVERBANK STROLL – This green river valley has seen generations of travelers. This morning, we’ll travel together and search for signs of the wildlife and the people who came before us. Meet at the main campground bathhouse.

10 a.m. – “ALIEN” ROUNDUP – Not aliens from a galaxy far, far away, but non-native “alien” plants. Come find out how these invasive aliens traveled here and help remove them from the park. Your work will make a big difference for the future health of our region! Meet at the camp store and we will caravan to the trail. Be prepared to get a little messy!

11:30 a.m. – EARTHBALL GAMES – Let’s have a ball – a six-foot tall ball!! Meet at the open air chapel for some lively, cooperative games. If it rains, we’ll have some smaller ball games at the main bath house.

1:30 p.m. – MARSH MUNCHERS – Wetlands are rich in life, all busy eating each other! Let’s seek out the food chain in the wet places. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool.

3 p.m. – CRITTER PATHS – Be a critter detective! Find out what’s been wandering through the campground habitats. Meet at the camp store.

4 p.m. – PLANT DEFENSES – How do plants defend themselves from weather, from hungry critters, and from other dangers? Let’s get a close look at “war” in the plant world! Meet at the open air chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

5 p.m. – OWL PELLETS – What could be more gross, but also more exciting, than checking out some owl vomit! Don’t worry, these pellets are all germ-free. But they sure are full of bones. Use your detective skills to find out what the owls had for supper! Meet at the open air chapel (main bathhouse if it is raining.)

6 p.m. – WEB OF LIFE – Every living thing is part of the web! Help us get really “tied up” in our work as we build our own living web. You’ll see natural places like you’ve never seen them before! Meet at the open air chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

7:30 p.m. – RACCOON RASCALS – Come discover more about these fascinating fur buddies, and learn more about their adventurous lives. Also find out how to keep them out of your campsite! Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the main campground (pool entrance if it is raining).

Thursday, July 6

8 a.m. – HIKE THE WHITETAIL LOOP – Come explore a remote corner of Warriors’ Path, full of wildlife discovery. This will be a challenging 2-3 mile hike, so be sure to wear comfortable clothes, good hiking shoes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the mountain bike trail parking lot (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville TN).

9:30 a.m. – WAKE UP WALK – Let’s wake up our senses to morning in the forest. Meet at the main bathhouse for a refreshing morning walk.

10:30 a.m. – MUD MARBLES – Before there were toy stores, kids had to build their own fun. Meet at the open air chapel, and we’ll turn ordinary mud into great playthings. Later today, when our marbles are dry, we’ll try some marble games. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

11:30 a.m. – CREEK WALK – Get on your old clothes and tennis shoes. It’s time to explore the cool, clear creek waters. We’ll discover a world of amazing life. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool. Be prepared to get wet!

1 p.m. – CHALK CRITTERS – What’s at home here? Decorate the park with sketches of park wildlife “at home” in their habitats. Meet at the main bathhouse.

3 p.m. – ANIMAL TALES – Sit back and enjoy some legends and tales about our wild neighbors. Be prepared to share your own “critter story” if you’d like. Meet at the open air chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

4:30 p.m. – NATURAL PAINT – Did you know that by using the plants around us we can make our own paints? Meet at the Boundless Playground to create your own masterpiece using natural paint.

6 p.m. – NOISY TOYS – How did the pioneer children make music or noise? Make your very own “musical” instrument with a few simple things from nature. Meet at the open air chapel to create some “beautiful music.” In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

7:30 p.m. – MUD MARBLE TOURNAMENT – Meet at the open air chapel to try out those marbles we made this morning. If you missed a chance to make your own, come anyway. We’ll have extras! (In case of rain, at the main bathhouse).

9 p.m. – NIGHT SOUNDS – Nature is full of sounds when the sun goes down! Some seem eerie, but there’s no need to be nervous. Come find out whose noise is whose. Meet at the open air chapel for a short slide show of the creatures who “talk” in the night! (At the pool entrance if it is raining.) NOTE – there will be a special NIGHT SOUNDS contest for children after the show.

Friday, July 7

9:30 a.m. – DEVIL’S BACKBONE HIKE – Come hike to the high places, and get some new views of our park land. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool to the start of an invigorating hike.

10 a.m. – FERN FUN – Make friends with some of the local ferns and their kin. Meet us at the open air chapel and we will take a short walk to find some fern friends.

12 p.m. – LEAF PRINTS – “Ordinary” leaves come in such extraordinary shapes and textures. We can capture these patterns with ink and paper. Come make a leaf souvenir at the Boundless Playground.

2 p.m. – WINGS & FEATHERS & BEAKS, OH MY! – There are over 423 species of birds in Tennessee. Join us to learn all about the things that make each bird species unique. Meet at the open air chapel, or pool entrance if it’s raining.

4 p.m. – METAMORPHOSIS – How do caterpillars become butterflies? Make your own mobile of the four stages of metamorphosis. Adults must be accompanied by a child 10 years old or younger. Meet at the main bathhouse.

5 p.m. – NEVER-ENDING CIRCLE WALK – Nature is the “master recycler.” Let’s discover some of nature’s endless cycles. Meet at the Campfire Circle on the east end of the campground.

6 p.m. – BIRDS OF PREY – Meet some real live feathered hunters. Come to the open air chapel and see “whooo…” is waiting for you. If it is raining, meet at the main bathhouse.

7 p.m. – ANIMAL BINGO – Test your knowledge of park wildlife with this new twist on a good-old, old game. You might even win a prize! Meet at the open air chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

9 p.m. – CAMPFIRE – What a perfect combination: a dark night, a crackling fire, and some local, traditional ghost tales. Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the main campground. If it is raining, we’ll have an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.

Saturday, July 8

9 a.m. – HIKE THE “WAHOO” TRAIL – Enjoy about four miles of strenuous hiking along an awesome trail! Come spend several hours in a beautiful and wild part of the park. Be sure to wear good walking shoes, comfortable clothes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking area (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville TN).

10:30 a.m. – DUCK ISLAND BIKE RIDE – Meet at the camp store and we’ll pedal on down to Duck Island! See what the lake is like now, and find out about the river it used to be. Note that ALL riders MUST wear a bicycle helmet! Children 12 or under must be accompanied by an adult!

1:30 p.m. – DREAM CATCHERS – Let’s make these “catchy” little decorations, inspired by Native American craft. Meet at the main bathhouse.

3 p.m. – MAGNIFYING GLASS HIKE – Use your eyes and some handy little magnifiers to get a close look at nature’s amazing details. Meet at the main bathhouse to begin a short discovery walk.

4 p.m. – TREE COOKIES – Let’s read a small slice of nature! The inside of a tree holds many clues to the outside of the land! Meet at the open air chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

7 p.m. – SLANTING LIGHT STROLL – Come for a relaxing meander to look for animal signs as the nighttime animals start to stir and the sun starts to cast long shadows through the woods. Meet at the Campfire Circle on the east end of the campground.

Sunday, July 9

9 a.m. – WORSHIP SERVICE – Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the open air chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. Sponsored by the Colonial Heights Baptist Church.