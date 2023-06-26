KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Summer has officially arrived, and a variety of activities are planned at Warriors’ Path State Park as its Summer in the Park program enters week five.

With dozens of events showcasing the park and nature on the schedule, each day offers something different.

All activities are free.

Here are the events planned for June 26 – July 2 (all activities meet in and near the park’s main campground unless otherwise specified):

Monday, June 26

9 a.m. – HIKE TO ROCK CITY – Come explore a remote corner of Warriors’ Path, full of geologic discoveries. This will be a challenging 3-4 mile hike, so be sure to wear comfortable clothes, good hiking shoes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the mountain bike trail parking area.

2 p.m. – GEOLOGY ROCKS! – Come discover more about the amazing rocks beneath our feet. Meet at the open-air chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

4 p.m. – TENNESSEE SYMBOL’S WALK – Join us on a short hike to discover some of the Tennessee state symbols that exist here at our park! Meet at the camp store.

6 p.m. – ROCK CYCLE CRAFT – Discover the wonders of the rock cycle using crayons and you’ll even get to make your own custom crayon to keep! Meet us at the main bathhouse.

Tuesday, June 27

9 a.m. – WAKE UP AND SMELL THE PAWPAWS – Come explore a big patch of pawpaws with us this morning and even give them a smell. Be sure to wear comfortable clothes, good hiking shoes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the mountain bike trail parking area (end of Freeman Rd, Blountville, TN).

10:30 a.m. – SOUNDS & COLORS – Try your skills as a “nature watcher!” Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the campground to look, listen, and learn.

12 p.m. – PINE CONE BIRD FEEDERS – Let’s make a snack for our feathered friends! Meet at the main bathhouse and you’ll be able to bring back home your own little bird feeder.

1 p.m. – LEAF PRINTS – “Ordinary” leaves come in such extraordinary shapes and textures. We can capture these patterns with ink and paper. Come make a leaf souvenir at the main bathhouse.

2:30 p.m. – FERN FUN – Make friends with some of the local ferns and their kin. Meet us at the open-air chapel and we will take a short walk to find some fern friends.

4 p.m. – “FUZZ, PRICKLES & BUMPS” – Let’s use our sense of touch to explore the forest. Meet at the camp store to begin a “touch & feel” hike.

6 p.m. – WALKING TREES, FLYING PLANTS – Wind, water, and animals carry seeds of new trees and plants all across the land. Our “wind” can help too! Meet at the open-air chapel to show off your “hot air” and plant some new life. Meet at the main bathhouse if it rains.

9 p.m. – TENNESSEE SEASONS, TENNESSEE WILDLIFE – Enjoy a tour of all four seasons in the hills of Tennessee. With words and pictures, we will experience the excitement of year-round discovery. After the slide show, one of our “Wildlife Ambassadors” will share a lesson on wildlife tracking and reading “critter signs.” Meet at the open-air chapel, or pool entrance if it is raining.

Wednesday, June 28

9 a.m. – WAKE UP WALK – Let’s wake up our senses to morning in the forest. Meet at the main bathhouse for a refreshing morning walk.

10 a.m. – BOAT FLOAT – Are you ready to sail across ponds and puddles? Meet at the open-air chapel to build your own bark boat. Then we’ll stroll on down to the shore and watch them set sail. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

11:30 a.m. – FISH TALES – Everyone enjoys a good story, and fishermen are well-known for their tales! Come swap some big ones at the open-air chapel, or at the main bathhouse if it’s raining.

1 p.m. – PLANKTON – For us, the lake is a place to go boating or fishing. But for the micro-world of plankton, it’s a home. Come help us sample this incredible world of tiny lives floating in lake water. Meet at the main bathhouse and we’ll stroll on down to the shore.

2:30 p.m. – WATERCOLOR WILDLIFE – You don’t need a camera when you have paint and a brush! For any experience level, enjoy making your own work of art at the open-air chapel, or at the main bathhouse if it rains.

4 p.m. – “WACKY WET WEDNESDAY” – Let’s enjoy some kid-friendly water play and learning activities. You might even get to soak the park ranger. Meet at the open-air chapel. Be prepared to get VERY WET!

6 p.m. – RIPARIAN RETREAT – Riparian means along the creek bank! Come along for a cool hike near Fall Creek, on the far side of the Devil’s Backbone. Drive to the camp store and we’ll carpool.

7 p.m. – JELLYFISH TAG – We’re not at the beach, but there are some freshwater jellyfish in the lake. Come play a fun game about these amazing slimy critters. Meet at the open-air chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

8 p.m. – SUNSET HIKE – Watch the sun go down across the green hills. Meet at the mountain bike trail parking area. This is a short, but rather steep hike. Bring a flashlight for the walk back down.

Thursday, June 29

9 a.m. – CRITTER COUNT HIKE – Park woodlands are amazing rich habitats. Come along on a short hike to count who is at home in the forest. Bring along your best wildlife-watching skills and meet at the camp store.

10:30 a.m. – BEACH SEARCH – The lakeshore is full of tiny beaches, full of signs of wildlife and clues to the people who once traveled here. Each wave brings us new things to find! Meet at the main bathhouse to begin our natural “treasure hunt.”

2 p.m. – CHALK CRITTERS – Try your hand at drawing your favorite animals with sidewalk chalk! Bring a picture or use your imagination and meet at the main bathhouse. (Bring a camera if you want to take your asphalt drawing home with you!)

3 p.m. – WHAT SMELLS? – The nose knows! Nature is full of amazing smells – some delightful, some disgusting! Let’s follow our noses to nature discovery. Meet at the main bathhouse for a short walk.

4:30 p.m. – FOREST DISCOVERY HIKE – Be a forest detective! Come explore the web of connections along the forest trail. Meet at the main bathhouse.

6 p.m. – COMPOSTING – Not your everyday recycling. Find out how to turn trash into garden treasure. Meet at the open-air chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

7 p.m. – MEET THE OWL – Meet a REAL LIVE feathered hunter, and learn his fascinating life story. Come to the open-air chapel and see “whooo…” is waiting for you. If it is raining, meet at the main bathhouse.

9 p.m. – NIGHT HIKE TO SINKING WATERS – It’s a whole different world out there at night! Tonight is our chance to discover the peace and the excitement of a night in the Sinking Waters wetland. Bring a dim flashlight and drive to the camp store. We’ll carpool out to the park backcountry.

Friday, June 30

9:30 a.m. – CREEK WALK – Get on your old clothes and tennis shoes. It’s time to explore the cool, clear creek waters. We’ll discover a world of amazing life. Drive to the camp store and we’ll carpool. Be prepared to get wet!

11 a.m. – MACRAMÉ – Learn the art of hand weaving. Meet at the open-air chapel and see how creative you can be with a bit of rope! In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

12 p.m. – TEA TIME – Enjoy an old-timey favorite: sassafras tea! We’ll also “brew up” some knowledge on the uses of this tree throughout history. Meet at the open-air chapel, or pool entrance if it is raining.

2 p.m. – TRADITIONAL SEWING CIRCLE – If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to sew by hand, here’s your opportunity. Let’s learn some simple stitching techniques that were used for hundreds of years and are still used today. Meet at the open-air chapel, or the main bathhouse if it is raining.

3 p.m. – “WELL WITCHING” – Ever heard of “witching” for water? Come find out about this mysterious, traditional method of finding underground water. Test your “dousing” skills at the main bathhouse.

4 p.m. – PIONEER SUPPLY WALK – Try to meet your needs like the pioneers did. We’ll find our “supplies” waiting for us in the forest. Meet at the main bathhouse.

6 p.m. – OLD TIMEY GAMES – Enjoy some good-old fun! Try some games from the early settlement days of East Tennessee. Meet at the open-air chapel, or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

7:30 p.m. – SLANTING LIGHT STROLL – Come for a relaxing meander to look for animal signs as the nighttime animals start to stir and the sun starts to cast long shadows through the woods. Meet at the camp store.

9 p.m. – TENNESSEE TALES – Enjoy new insights into Tennessee folklife as we share some good-old traditional tall tales. Meet at the open-air chapel, or pool entrance if it rains.

Saturday, July 1

9:30 a.m. – HIKE THE WHITETAIL LOOP – Come explore a remote corner of Warriors’ Path, full of wildlife discovery. This will be a challenging 2-3 mile hike, so be sure to wear comfortable clothes, good hiking shoes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the mountain bike trail parking lot (Freeman Rd, Blountville).

12 p.m. – NATURE JOURNAL – Come create your own little “nature diary.” Your homemade book will be a perfect way to remember all your nature fun in the park! Meet at the open air chapel, or the main bathhouse if it is raining.

2 p.m. – MAGNIFYING GLASS HIKE – Use your eyes and some handy little magnifiers to get a close look at nature’s amazing details. Meet at the main bathhouse to begin a short discovery walk.

3:30 p.m. – TREE COOKIES – Let’s read a small slice of nature! The inside of a tree holds many clues to the outside of the land! Meet at the open-air chapel, or main bathhouse if it is raining.

6 p.m. – NEVER-ENDING CIRCLE WALK – Nature is the “master recycler.” Let’s discover some of nature’s endless cycles. Meet at the campfire circle on the east end of the campground.

9 p.m. – CAMPFIRE – What a great combination: a dark night, a bright fire, and some traditional riddles. Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the main campground. If it is raining, we’ll have an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.

Sunday, July 2

9 a.m. – WORSHIP SERVICE – Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the open air chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. Sponsored by the Colonial Heights Baptist Church.