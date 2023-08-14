LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A learning playscape for children will replace the swimming pool at David Crockett Birthplace State Park, according to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

A release from TDEC states a nature-based playscape will be open year-round and provide a place for young visitors to learn and enjoy the outdoors.

According to TDEC, the playscape will replace the pool at the state park. The pool’s closure was announced in 2021, and TDEC stated at the time that it was hoping to replace it and other state park pools with features that could be open all year.

Park leadership decided to move forward with the playscape after a public meeting to hear ideas.

Work on the playscape is expected to start in early 2024.