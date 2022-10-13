(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked.

News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards are nestled in the foothills of western North Carolina — specifically Henderson County, which sees a majority of the state’s apple production.

Buffalo Trail Orchard

This Greeneville-based farm grows apples, blueberries and blackberries. This year, the orchard encourages families and friends to stop by Oct. 15-16 from 1-5:30 p.m. to pick Pink Lady and Goldrush apples. According to a Facebook post, a fourth of a peck is $4, half a peck is $6 and a full peck is $12. The apple season will continue each weekend as long as there are apples to pick. Aside for apples and berries, the farm offers a wide array of jams and jellies, apple butter, a large selection of pumpkins and fall squash. For more information, click here.

The Orchard at Altapass

Also featuring a music venue, this not-for-profit working orchard in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, grows over 20 varieties of heirloom apples, according to its Facebook page. Apples that are available for picking include King Luscious, Stayman, York and Virginia Beauty. The orchard encourages apple pickers to stop by over the weekends in the afternoon to enjoy musical performances and hayrides. Those interested in picking apples are advised to wear close-toed shoes and long pants. The orchard is located at 1025 Orchard Road in Spruce Pine. For more information, click here.

Justus Orchard

Justus Orchard is one of many apple farms in Hendersonville, North Carolina. The fourth-generation orchard offers what the family calls “U Pick” or “We Pick” apples, blackberries and pumpkins. The season lasts from July through early November, so there is still plenty of time to make a trip past the state line to fill your basket up with apples. Varieties that are still available in the 2022 season include September Wonder, Golden Delicious, a Honeycrisp-Fuji cross called Ludacrisp, Ambrosia, Mutsu and more. To learn more, click here.

Apple Hill Orchard and Cider Mill

Pick up a picking pass to fill a basket of apples grown at this Morganton, North Carolina, orchard. Since 1955, Apple Hill Orchard and Cider Mill located at 2075 Pleasant Hill Ave. has used the fertile land of western North Carolina to maintain and nurture a variety of the crisp and juicy fruit. It boasts 22 varieties of apples, 18 of which are available to be hand-picked. The website states that on average, apples last until the second week in November, but seasons do vary by year. A market at the orchard offers a variety of ciders, honey, gourmet food, gifts and more.

Coston Farm

Located at 3748 Chimney Rock Road, Coston Farm is yet another Hendersonville, North Carolina, farm that offers ripe picks right from the branch. Its U Pick orchard is available Monday through Friday with Gala, Fuji, Honey Crisp, Mutsu, Ambrosia, Shizuka, Stayman, Cameo and many more. There is also a limited supply of Rome Beauties available. The orchard does not allow pets in the U Pick section or in the apple house. The website notes that a late freeze has limited the apple supply. For more information, click here.

Jeter Mountain Farm

Over 25 varieties are available for the pickings at Jeter Mountain Farm in Henderson County, North Carolina. Located at 1126 Jeter Mountain Road, this orchard has a wide array of fruits depending on the season, including peaches, blueberries, raspberries, elderberries, sunflowers and pumpkins. Mid to late October sees a handful of apple types, including Gold Rush, Stayman, Pink Lady and Arkansas Black. Jeter Mountain has activities the entire family can enjoy, including a play area for the kids, a market stocked full of different types of butter, candles, pickles, garden-fresh salsas, pre-picked apples and more. Click here for hours and more information.

Grandad’s Apples

Grandad’s Apples boasts a 100-acre family farm and orchard nestled in the Blueridge Mountains near Asheville. Many apples are available pre-picked, and the orchard also offers a U Pick option for Fuji apples from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. There’s also a pumpkin patch, bakery and corn maze. Learn more here.