CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A partial solar eclipse will be visible (with proper safety precautions) in the area on Oct. 14.

A release from the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation and Tennessee State Parks states Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will give visitors the chance to safely observe the celestial event.

The moon will pass between the Earth and the Sun on Oct. 14, creating a partial eclipse. It will not be a total eclipse, but a portion of the star will be obscured. The release states the eclipse magnitude will be 54%.

Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation/ Tennessee State Parks

The free event at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park begins at 11 a.m., and the actual eclipse starts at 11:47 a.m. ISO-certified solar viewing glasses will be available at the park gift shop before the eclipse for $2.95 each.

Supplies will also be on hand to make pinhole solar projectors, and the park will set up a telescope to get an up-close look.

The eclipse will be at its maximum coverage point at 1:12 p.m. and will end at 2:41 p.m.

During the eclipse, the park’s interpretive staff will share facts about eclipses, such as the difference between a total and partial eclipse and the way the event was regarded by Native Americans.

The event will end at 3 p.m. All the planned activities are dependent on the weather.

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is located at 1651 West Elk Ave. in Elizabethton.

Officials repeatedly stressed to only observe the eclipse with the proper safety in place.