KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new and improved marina and campground opened on Friday at Warriors Path State Park.

Park leaders told News Channel 11 that their existing marina was expanded to include more boat slips as well as rental slips. The park also improved the marina’s indoor food services and increased rental opportunities for kayaks, paddle boards and more.

“We’re here today celebrating the opening of our new marina operation here at Warriors Path State Park,” said Mike Robertson, director of operations. “This is a renovation of an existing marina operation. We’ve got expanded offerings here. We’ve improved the food services that we have out of the marina operation, also expanded our watercraft rental opportunity here to include kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and the traditional paddle boats, but expanded the number and opportunity and access to those.”

Along with a renovated marina, Warriors Path improved its Moody Bluff Campground. Robertson told News Channel 11 that the revamped campground is already booked up for Memorial Day weekend.

“We’ve also added a new 40-site campground, that’s the Moody Bluff Campground, and it’s a full-size RV campground with full services, 50 amp service, water & electric,” Robertson said. “So we’re excited about that. It is already booked and full for this weekend, so things are going well there.”