KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nature enthusiasts who look for opportunities to see native Appalachian wildlife up close need look no further than Bays Mountain.

Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium features more than 40 acres of wildlife habitat. Guests to the park can find dozens of animals in their homes.

“We have several native animals, animals that are from this area like the bobcats that we are looking at right now,” said park ranger Bob Culler. “White-tailed dear, we also have gray wolves, raptors, we have a herpetarium that houses our reptiles and amphibians.”

Some of the animals at Bays Mountain are new additions, like the bobcat brothers Carter and Cash. Others, like the park’s red-tailed hawk, have called Bays Mountain home for more than 20 years.

Culler has worked as a ranger at Bays Mountain for 30 years, during which he’s seen it grow and become a home to more animals.

“When I started in 1990, one of the big things that’s changed over the years is the number of visitors that we’ve had,” Culler said. “When I started here, we were getting around 100-120,00 people per year. We’ve more than doubled that.”

Culler said that while Bays Mountain does have a zoo setting, only animals native to the area call the park home. No animals from overseas or that don’t belong to Appalachia are exhibited.

As the park has expanded, it has also improved and added new features. The Lily Pad Pavilion opened in 2018, and more upgrades are on the way.

“We are planning on adding a new state-of-the-art otter habitat,” said head park ranger Tyler Wicks. “Many people have experienced our old otter habitat. It’s been here for many years and served us well for many years, but it’s time for something new.”

Throughout the decades, Bays Mountain has maintained a focus on educating the community. The park partnered with the City of Kingsport to debut its “Living with Nature” series in 2023, which advises residents on how to interact with or avoid some wildlife.

“We have schoolchildren that come up here,” Culler said. “We do educational programs on various animals that we have here and various nature-related concepts like ecology.”

Culler said the support of the public has been vital in Bays Mountain’s continued growth and success.