MENDOTA, Va. (WJHL) – Leaves aren’t the only thing on the wind this fall — birdwatchers are out spotting thousands of birds of prey migrating through the region this month.

In Mendota, Virginia, the Hawk & Heritage Festival is slated for September 24 as hawks migrate along the Clinch Mountain. From local artisans to avian experts, visitors and residents can enjoy all the community has to offer while local wildlife soars overhead.

At Grandfather Mountain, the annual Hawk Watch kicked off in early September as volunteers keep an eye on the sky to count the number of raptors passing through. According to the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, over 4,500 broad-wing hawks flew over the mountain in under 30 minutes in 2015.