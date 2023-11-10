WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Despite brief rain Friday, conditions remain primed for wildfires across the region. Two more counties in Southwest Virginia issued a ban on burning Friday while firefighters continue to battle blazes in the region.

Buchanan and Wise counties both issued burn bans Friday.

According to a post from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the ban was issued by the county board of supervisors after a request was made by the Virginia Department of Forestry. Buchanan County’s ban on burning will remain in effect until Nov. 24.

Wise County’s burn ban took effect at 10 a.m. and will remain in place until further notice, the county’s office of emergency management stated in a social media post.

Washington County, Virginia issued its own burn ban Wednesday and declared a local emergency.

Fires have sprung up across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. The Virginia Department of Forestry maintains an interactive map of current wildfires online.

The Department of Forestry reported that as of 5 p.m. Friday, five wildfires were listed as active in the Southwest Virginia region.